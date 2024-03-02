Skip To Content
    Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How Jake Bongiovi Proposed To Her, And It's Pretty Surprising

    "It's a reflection of who he is."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    At this point, you know all about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi — or do you?!?

    The two walking hand in hand; one in a patterned gown and the other in a suit with sunglasses
    Ndz / GC Images

    The couple got engaged last April after two years of dating. Last August, Millie dished about how Jake is "the one" for her, as well as how her engagement ring used to be her mother's.

    millie and jake looking and smiling at each other during an event
    Getty Images

    During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie revealed how the couple came to be engaged to begin with — and it's quite the surprising story.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    "Well, I haven't told anyone," Millie began, before revealing that Jake actually proposed to her underwater due to the fact that they "bonded over diving."

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    "We love diving, we got our driving licenses together," she added.

    Milie says Jake dragged her out of bed (in a nice way) while on a trip and took her on a dive to a location they'd been to before. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot,’" she recalled.

    the two holding hands after getting out of the car. They are both wearing coats
    Mega / GC Images

    Then, when they were under the sea, Jake proposed. “He gives me like a shell and I, like, turn it over — and it’s a ring,” she explained.

    the two posing in black tie attire at a Glamour magazine event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

    Of course, Millie said yes — but, they still encountered one more hurdle specific to their situation. Both of them accidentally fumbled the ring into the deep, dark sea.

    the two walking out of a building while holding hands
    Ndz / GC Images

    "He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger," she recalled, saying it plummeted "so fast, it was like a cinematic movie."

    closeup of the wo
    Superpix / GC Images

    "Jake threw himself, like, so deep — like, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like, your ears...literally your brain will explode.’"

    jake looking at millie at while at an event
    Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

    Luckily, Jake rescued the ring, and the rest is relationship history. “It’s a reflection of who he is," Millie added, "and I feel like we’re always going to have each other's back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

    the two posing in black tie attire
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    Watch the entire interview clip here.