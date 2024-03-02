Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How Jake Bongiovi Proposed To Her, And It's Pretty Surprising

The couple got engaged last April after two years of dating. Last August, Millie dished about how Jake is "the one" for her, as well as how her engagement ring used to be her mother's.
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie revealed how the couple came to be engaged to begin with — and it's quite the surprising story.
"Well, I haven't told anyone," Millie began, before revealing that Jake actually proposed to her underwater due to the fact that they "bonded over diving."
Milie says Jake dragged her out of bed (in a nice way) while on a trip and took her on a dive to a location they'd been to before. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot,’" she recalled.
Then, when they were under the sea, Jake proposed. “He gives me like a shell and I, like, turn it over — and it’s a ring,” she explained.
Of course, Millie said yes — but, they still encountered one more hurdle specific to their situation. Both of them accidentally fumbled the ring into the deep, dark sea.
"He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger," she recalled, saying it plummeted "so fast, it was like a cinematic movie."
"Jake threw himself, like, so deep — like, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like, your ears...literally your brain will explode.’"
Luckily, Jake rescued the ring, and the rest is relationship history. “It’s a reflection of who he is," Millie added, "and I feel like we’re always going to have each other's back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”