    Mean Girls is a comedy classic, and an iconic film beloved several generations over.

    The movie has endured to the point where we not only have a Mean Girls musical, but a movie based on the Mean Girls musical. It came out earlier this year, in case you forgot.

    There was also this Mean Girls-themed Walmart ad that debuted last year, featuring most of the original cast — but not Rachel McAdams.

    In December of last year, Rachel told Variety that she didn't appear because doing a commercial was just something she wasn't really into. "I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," she said. "A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

    You might have noticed that, in Rachel's quote, she wouldn't have been opposed to doing a "movie" — and as People reports, it seems like a Mean Girls sequel is very much on the table as far as she and Lindsay are concerned.

    A source tells the publication that Lindsay “wants to do another" Mean Girls film "and has a good relationship with her former cast members.”

    "They are her friends and have been. Another film would be great for her and for audiences who loved the original."

    The source also mentions that Rachel "would likely do a Mean Girls sequel if everything presented to her made sense."

    “She has no regrets about not doing a Walmart commercial, which is a different thing. She is super busy, but likes her former cast members and would be interested in talking about a sequel if it becomes a reality.”

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Rachel and Lindsay's reps — we'll let you know if we hear back.