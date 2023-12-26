Ken Jennings Broke His Silence About Mayim Bialik's "Jeopardy" Firing

A few weeks ago, Mayim Bialik revealed that she was fired from her hosting duties on the long-running game show Jeopardy!.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Mayim revealed that Sony "has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!."
"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year," she also wrote, "and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."
In their own statement, Sony said that "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!."
If you've been wondering how Ken himself feels about all of this, it looks like we're finally getting some answers on that front.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the now-sole host of Jeopardy! got real about his reaction to Mayim's sudden departure. “It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her," he said. "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it.”
“But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster.”