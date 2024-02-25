Skip To Content
    The Internet Loves Emma Stone's Reaction To Losing To Lily Gladstone At The 2024 SAGs

    Nothing like being a good sport.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, the Screen Actors Guild awards (the SAGs if you're into the whole brevity thing) went down last night. Here's a pic of the statuette the lucky winners took home.

    Rows of Screen Actors Guild Award statuettes on a table
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    The nominations for these things are always stacked, and this year was no exception. One particularly close contest was in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category, where Lily Gladstone's incredible turn in Killers of the Flower Moon...

    Screenshot from &quot;Killers of the Flower Moon&quot;
    / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Was up against Emma Stone's brilliant performance in Poor Things.

    Screenshot from &quot;Poor Things&quot;
    Yorgos Lanthimos / ©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Ultimately, Lily — who has been a strong favorite throughout awards season, and for good reason — took home the trophy. And her speech was excellent.

    Lily Stone accepting her SAG Award
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    “It’s truly a gift that we get to do this for a living," she said. "That’s the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories. We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it. It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility.”

    “Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad," Lily added. "Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other.”

    Lily's words were powerful — and Emma's reaction to Lily winning over her was also extremely heartwarming. Just look at the enthusiasm she shows. How sweet!

    And the internet loved it, too:

    Head here for all our SAGs coverage.