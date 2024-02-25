The Internet Loves Emma Stone's Reaction To Losing To Lily Gladstone At The 2024 SAGs

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Nothing like being a good sport.
#KillersoftheFlowerMoon star Lily Gladstone wins Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/IewxUcFzXJ— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024
I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/lkNHk6Ygam— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024
the replies when they find out these women aren’t enemies but colleagues https://t.co/ANnuF5OhYU pic.twitter.com/S10nnm2mu8— - (@wetlegbnd) February 25, 2024
Emma Stone being far more excited for her competitors/co-stars winning acting prizes than she is for winning anything herself is my favourite thing #SAGAwards https://t.co/oefsvnqiQy— Alex (@AMG_Review) February 25, 2024
I'm sure Emma prepared at home to be as happy if Lily or her got it, and honestly good for her for doing that. That's great sportsmanship. They both towered this year and this could have gone either way - still could at the Oscars. https://t.co/WGJfymehO4— Dr. Laura Robinson (@LauraRbnsn) February 25, 2024
Emma Stone is a girl’s girl https://t.co/6eYXqoRJtF— Sweta (@lecfosihonor) February 25, 2024
this is what sisterhood looks like.— 𓂀 𝕂𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕚𝕕𝕠𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕡𝕖 𝔼𝕪𝕖𝕕 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 𓂀 (@thejunebugfreak) February 25, 2024
people need to stop acting like these women hate each other and celebrate two amazing performances. https://t.co/qiVrH5fQOe
yall have been creating a beef between them this whole awards season that never existed like they love each other so much https://t.co/5PbaUb9zfL— nonbinary angus tully (@champsbway) February 25, 2024
these two are genuinely so special 🥹 i love that they’ll always have this bond to hold them https://t.co/3ysQ0ASxnv— mika (@milfphiles) February 25, 2024