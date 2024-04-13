This post contains discussion of rape and sexual misconduct.
Elizabeth Chambers continues to speak out about her divorce from Armie Hammer.
Brief recap: The former couple, who share two children (Harper, 9, and Ford, 7) together, were married for a decade before they split in 2020 following rape and misconduct allegations that emerged against Armie.
Elizabeth is one of the stars on a new Freeform reality series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. During the show's first episode last week, she opened up about how her divorce from Armie was "absolute hell."
Us Weekly has a sneak preview of the show's second episode, in which Elizabeth reveals that her and Armie's children have "no idea" about the allegations against their father.
"I am fiercely protecting my children and it is why we are still here," she says, referring to her and her children continuing to reside in the Caymans. “They have no idea about what is going on."
"My kids are blissfully happy. They should think that their dad is a superhero, and to be fair, he has been that to them. He has been the best he could be.”
"No one wants a daughter with daddy issues and nobody wants a son with daddy issues," she added while explaining why she won't "speak negatively" about Armie to her children.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.