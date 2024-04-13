"I Don't Speak Negatively About Him": Elizabeth Chambers Explains Why Her Kids Don't Know About Armie Hammer's Allegations

Larry Fitzmaurice
This post contains discussion of rape and sexual misconduct.

Elizabeth Chambers continues to speak out about her divorce from Armie Hammer.

Brief recap: The former couple, who share two children (Harper, 9, and Ford, 7) together, were married for a decade before they split in 2020 following rape and misconduct allegations that emerged against Armie.

In June of last year, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced that no formal charges would be brought against Armie regarding the allegations, of which he has consistently denied since they emerged. "I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement at the time. "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

Elizabeth is one of the stars on a new Freeform reality series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. During the show's first episode last week, she opened up about how her divorce from Armie was "absolute hell."

"I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal," she said. "Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened...The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time."

Us Weekly has a sneak preview of the show's second episode, in which Elizabeth reveals that her and Armie's children have "no idea" about the allegations against their father.

"I am fiercely protecting my children and it is why we are still here," she says, referring to her and her children continuing to reside in the Caymans. “They have no idea about what is going on."

"My kids are blissfully happy. They should think that their dad is a superhero, and to be fair, he has been that to them. He has been the best he could be.”

"No one wants a daughter with daddy issues and nobody wants a son with daddy issues," she added while explaining why she won't "speak negatively" about Armie to her children.

"They should think their dad is a superhero.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.