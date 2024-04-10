This post contains discussion of rape and sexual misconduct.
Elizabeth Chambers is getting real about her divorce from Armie Hammer.
The former couple, who share two children together, were married for a decade before they split in 2020 following rape and misconduct allegations that emerged against Armie.
Elizabeth is one of the stars on a new Freeform reality series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. According to People, during the show's first episode last night, she revealed her experience in divorcing Armie — and it sounds like it was pretty rough.
"I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then," she said. "The 'Cayman Curse' is when a couple moves to the island together and then they end up separating or divorcing — and it tracks."
"I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened."
At the time of filming — last summer, specifically — Elizabeth specified that her divorce from Armie was "almost final" but "not easy." "The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time," she said.
Elizabeth also described her divorce taking place "on a more public platform" as "absolute hell," and she said that she "wouldn't wish" the experience on "anyone."
"A lot of the trauma that I have experienced in the last two years is behind me," she concluded. "And now I think I'm very much at a place where I'm ready for a fresh start on the island."
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.