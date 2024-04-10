    Elizabeth Chambers Says Her Divorce From Armie Hammer Was "Absolute Hell"

    "The life that we had planned for years basically shattered."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of rape and sexual misconduct.

    Elizabeth Chambers is getting real about her divorce from Armie Hammer.

    Closeup of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    The former couple, who share two children together, were married for a decade before they split in 2020 following rape and misconduct allegations that emerged against Armie.

    Armie and Elizabeth with their kids
    Ari Perilstein / Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

    In June of last year, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced that no formal charges would be brought against Armie regarding the allegations, of which he has consistently denied since they emerged. "I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement at the time. "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.”

    Elizabeth is one of the stars on a new Freeform reality series, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. According to People, during the show's first episode last night, she revealed her experience in divorcing Armie — and it sounds like it was pretty rough.

    Closeup of Elizabeth Chambers
    Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

    "I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then," she said. "The 'Cayman Curse' is when a couple moves to the island together and then they end up separating or divorcing — and it tracks."

    Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

    "I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened."

    Closeup of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    At the time of filming — last summer, specifically — Elizabeth specified that her divorce from Armie was "almost final" but "not easy." "The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time," she said.

    Elizabeth Chambers in a floral dress and Armie Hammer in a maroon suit at an event
    Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Elizabeth and Armie's divorce was settled in June of last year.

    Elizabeth also described her divorce taking place "on a more public platform" as "absolute hell," and she said that she "wouldn't wish" the experience on "anyone."

    Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers close together, smiling. Hammer in a plaid suit, Chambers in a print dress
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    "A lot of the trauma that I have experienced in the last two years is behind me," she concluded. "And now I think I'm very much at a place where I'm ready for a fresh start on the island."

    Closeup of Elizabeth Chambers
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.