Brandi Cyrus Says Tish Cyrus Is "Unapologetic" Amidst The Dominic Purcell-Noah Cyrus Drama

"She's really the backbone of the family."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

The drama around Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's marriage persists.

Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus walking
Mega / GC Images

Brief recap: Reports recently emerged that, before Tish married Dominic in August of last year, Dominic (who is currently 54 years old) was dating Tish's daughter Noah (who is currently 24 years old).

Rb / GC Images, Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Noah is, reportedly and understandably, not too happy with how things shook out. As for Noah's sister Miley — reportedly, she thinks it's a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The entire situation doesn't seem great, and it hasn't been getting better. Last week, Dominic posted a video of Tish and her daughter Brandi dancing with the caption, "Can't keep good women down. I love it!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️." (The video, which previously had comments disabled, has since been deleted.)

Closeup of Dominic Purcell
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Then, Tish admitted that her and Dominic's marriage was having "issues" in an episode of hers and Brandi's podcast Sorry We're Stoned.

View this video on YouTube
Sorry We're Stoned / Via youtube.com

"I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot," Tish said. "I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional, and that could be a problem."

On the red carpet for last night's CMT Awards (via E! News), Brandi didn't address any of this directly — but, she did talk about where Tish is in her life's journey right now, and the comments seemed to have some relevance amidst all the chatter.

Closeup of Brandi Cyrus
Getty Images

“My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about, and I love that for her," Brandi said. "She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

Closeup of Tish Cyrus
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“She co-manages Miley and Noah, and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy.”

Tish Cyrus walking down the street
Mega / GC Images

“At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us.”

The Cyrus family at an event
John Shearer / Getty Images

We'll see if there's any more updates to this family saga!