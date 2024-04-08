Brandi Cyrus Says Tish Cyrus Is "Unapologetic" Amidst The Dominic Purcell-Noah Cyrus Drama

The drama around Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's marriage persists.
Brief recap: Reports recently emerged that, before Tish married Dominic in August of last year, Dominic (who is currently 54 years old) was dating Tish's daughter Noah (who is currently 24 years old).
Noah is, reportedly and understandably, not too happy with how things shook out. As for Noah's sister Miley — reportedly, she thinks it's a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.
The entire situation doesn't seem great, and it hasn't been getting better. Last week, Dominic posted a video of Tish and her daughter Brandi dancing with the caption, "Can't keep good women down. I love it!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️." (The video, which previously had comments disabled, has since been deleted.)
Then, Tish admitted that her and Dominic's marriage was having "issues" in an episode of hers and Brandi's podcast Sorry We're Stoned.
On the red carpet for last night's CMT Awards (via E! News), Brandi didn't address any of this directly — but, she did talk about where Tish is in her life's journey right now, and the comments seemed to have some relevance amidst all the chatter.
“My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about, and I love that for her," Brandi said. "She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”
“She co-manages Miley and Noah, and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy.”
“At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us.”
We'll see if there's any more updates to this family saga!