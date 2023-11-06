Skip To Content
    That Photo Of Ben Affleck With Starbucks Is Actually From 2014 — But It's Still Funny

    Imagine how Ice Spice feels about all of this.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If there's one thing in this world that Ben Affleck will always truly be known for, it's his love of Dunkin'.

    Closeup of Ben Affleck walking holding a Dunkin drink
    Bg003 / GC Images

    At this point, he's basically the food chain's brand ambassador. You remember the Super Bowl commercial he did...

    View this video on YouTube
    Dunkin / Via youtube.com

    As well as his recent Dunkin' ad with Ice Spice.

    View this video on YouTube
    Dunkin / Via youtube.com

    Ben loves Dunkin' so much that his being photographed with Dunkin' products has, itself, become a thing.

    Ben Affleck on the phone while holding coffee
    Bellocqimages / GC Images

    And being photographed with Dunkin' (or, at least, Dunkin'-looking cups of coffee) while also looking completely miserable has become a thing-inside-of-a-thing.

    Closeup of Ben Affleck
    Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images

    With that being said, we now bring to you a twist upon this increasingly niche genre of content: Ben Affleck...looking miserable...holding Starbucks.

    Closeup of Ben Affleck holding coffee and rubbing his eye
    Splash

    Indeed, the emergence of a rare Ben Affleck-holding-something-that's-not-Dunkin'-with-a-pained-look-on-his-face shot has caused ripples throughout the discourse — but, there's a catch. The photo is actually from 2014, some time before Ben's Dunkin' relationship became such a thing.

    But just because the photo's old doesn't mean the internet didn't have jokes. Here's some of the funniest tweets about all of it:

