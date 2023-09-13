  • VMAs badge

Ben Affleck And Ice Spice Teamed Up For A New Dunkin' Commercial, And People Are Calling It "Perfect Marketing"

"Ben Affleck did not shut down filming of Gone Girl refusing to wear a Yankees hat just for people to think this is a New York accent."

As a Massachusetts native, Ben Affleck has a well-documented love for Dunkin' Donuts.

Ben holding Dunkin&#x27; beverages and on his phone
Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images

In a new Dunkin' commercial that aired during the MTV Video Music Awards, he teamed up with Ice Spice to launch a new fall favorite: the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.

Ben with Ice Spice in the commercial, and caption: &quot;Things with Dunkin&#x27; are going well, big promotion! They made me brand ambassador&quot; and &quot;We gotta come up with a drink name, but it&#x27;s not easy, right? With social media, the kids, it&#x27;s gotta be authentic&quot;
Dunkin' / Via youtube.com
Ben asks &quot;How are people gonna connect y ou with Dunkin&#x27;?&quot; and Ice Spice says, &quot;Hey, I&#x27;m a Dunkin&#x27; girl, Ice Spice; my fans are the Munchkins&quot;
Dunkin' / Via youtube.com

The new drink consists of Pumpkin Munchkins blended into Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, then topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

A close-up of the new drink, which has whipped cream on top
Dunkin' / Via youtube.com

On Twitter, fans have a lot to say about their delightfully unexpected team-up:

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @shahbazhatesyou

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @iamEdwinLee

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @bdgrabinski

Twitter: @hannanimal

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @barbiesdaya

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @_RayK47

Twitter: @bigfatmoosepssy

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @starsweeperr

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @johnny_tmanV2

Twitter: @poIarseltzer

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @katherinesinty

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @itsavibe

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @MelaninMagi

Twitter: @bigfatmoosepssy

Dunkin' / Via Twitter: @DonaldDarko13

Will you be trying the new Ice Spice Munchkins Drink? Let me know in the comments!

You can watch the full Ice Spice Munchkins Drink commercial below:

Dunkin' / Via youtube.com

