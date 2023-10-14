    Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking Miserable With Dunkin' Again, So The Internet Naturally Had Jokes

    "New pics of Ben Affleck struggling with the unbearable weight of being alive while on a Dunkin run just dropped."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ben Affleck may be married to Jennifer Lopez, but practically everyone in the world knows that his true love is Dunkin' coffee.

    ben walking outside holding a large iced coffee
    Bg003 / GC Images

    At this point, he's basically the food chain's brand ambassador. You remember the Super Bowl commercial he did...

    And you're definitely aware of his recent Dunkin' ad with Ice Spice.

    Perhaps you've even braved Ice Spice's Dunkin' beverage, if you're as much of a Dunkin' head as Ben is.

    He's been photographed with Dunkin' products a lot too. Here he is waiting in line for his signature order...

    ben in line at a dunkin
    Bellocqimages / GC Images

    And here he is carrying a few iced Dunkin's while taking a phone call on the go.

    holding a cupholder with large iced coffees
    Bellocqimages / GC Images

    And of course, you've seen those photos of him carefully balancing more Dunkin's than anyone should be carrying.

    Now, Ben is a man of many memes — and there's been plenty of jokes about him looking miserable in photos, too. Remember the Grammys incident?

    he&#x27;s sitting next to j.lo and he&#x27;s just staring ahead at the camera
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Now, these two separate meme formats have surreptitiously collided. Introducing: Sad Ben Affleck walking with Dunkin'.

    he&#x27;s looking down while he walks and holds an almost empty iced coffee
    Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images

    Just gaze at the tragic look on his face here.

    his forehead is crinkled today in a somber expression
    Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images

    Naturally, the internet had jokes:

    Twitter: @okaypompeii / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images

    @OddPursuits / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @OddPursuits

    @sarahmazing / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @sarahmazing

    @dmc_dmcc / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @dmc_dmcc

    @onomatopoeiapow / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @onomatopoeiapow

    @PastysBakery / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @PastysBakery

    @johnnyzen / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @johnnyzen

    @karengeier / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @karengeier

    @LegendOfDevon / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @LegendOfDevon

    A few people also questioned whether the Dunkin' cup was actually a Dunkin' cup:

    @andr_w / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @andr_w

    @Reilly_Factor / Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Via Twitter: @Reilly_Factor

    Perhaps we'll never know the truth...