13 Awkward And Surprising Things That Went Down During Super Bowl LVIII
1. Donna Kelce, Travis's mom, was caught on camera sitting in the arena alone before the big game:
me when i’m overstimulated at the function pic.twitter.com/u6chmC0QHN— sam (@swieder13) February 11, 2024
2. Rob Gronkowski missed a 25-yard field goal kick for a FanDuel promotion — again:
Rob Gronkowski totally missed on purpose. I wanted my $2 free FanDuel bet credit. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Uo9x3xAXdC— MrOverUnder (@MrOverUnder) February 11, 2024
3. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were caught on camera swaying to the beat of Post Malone's take on "America the Beautiful":
Obsessed with this #TaylorSwift and #BlakeLively moment at the #SuperBowlLVIII 🥰 (🎥: Courtesy of NFL) pic.twitter.com/sZcl3YFzmo— TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2024
4. After Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," one of the commentators announced that they were going to "celebrate America" after coming back from commercial:
Andra performed “Lift Every Voice” and they said “when we come back from commercial, we will celebrate America.”— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) February 11, 2024
6. One of the commentators was singing along to Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" during the commercial break, and it didn't sound great:
📹 “Rolling in the Deep” tocando no comercial do #SuperBowlLVIII. pic.twitter.com/veyEltgany— Adele Online (@adeleonlinecom) February 12, 2024
7. Travis Kelce got really intense with Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the sidelines:
Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
Bro charged up a senior citizen Lmfao https://t.co/vkZJlGwif7— Jo (@MavsStan41) February 12, 2024
8. Las Vegas's official Twitter account used a picture of the friggin' Blue Man Group to celebrate the game's first touchdown:
Touchdown @49ers #SBinLV #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/o2wWz7sTtq— Las Vegas (@Vegas) February 12, 2024
9. The 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw injured his Achilles tendon while jogging onto the field and got taken out of the game:
Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
10. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran a really bizarre presidential campaign ad mimicking an ad that his uncle President John F. Kennedy ran in the 1960s:
Pro-RFK Jr. group American Values 2024 ran this spot nationally during the #SuperBowl (!) -- pic.twitter.com/U8ALYmqX35— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) February 12, 2024
11. The faux disclaimer before Usher's halftime show warned against "possible relationship issues" from watching his performance — possibly alluding to the Keke Palmer–Darius Jackson drama from last year:
Not possible relationship issues 😂 #Usher ate with his pre-performance disclaimer pic.twitter.com/1nqSQVyMYI— 🐝 (@beydisciple) February 12, 2024
12. Alicia Keys didn't exactly nail the opening moment of her halftime appearance:
alicia keys singing the classic 'if i ain't got you' at the #SuperBowl— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024

pic.twitter.com/cS6X4JIGOt
pic.twitter.com/cS6X4JIGOt
Alicia’s first note #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/NBUOuJpi4v— Lauren 💫 (@laurencoys) February 12, 2024
13. And if you think all of that is strange, get a load of what was going on during Nickelodeon's coverage of the Super Bowl...
Nickelodeon covering the Super Bowl is something else pic.twitter.com/bO77ZUmj7S— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 12, 2024
#Nickelodeon #SuperBowl animated stands is so neat! pic.twitter.com/oSs86rd51b— Ashley Cummings (@Jadenfire) February 12, 2024
This is really bizarre. pic.twitter.com/mTgJb9MHXQ— JWCartoonist (C0mms OPEN) (@JWCartoonist) February 11, 2024