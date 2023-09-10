  • Viral badge

People Are Reacting To An Unearthed Clip Of Ashton Kutcher Talking About "Waiting For" Hilary Duff To Turn 18

"It’s not normal to express desire for a child to age quickly so you can sleep with them."

Larry Fitzmaurice
Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

This post contains discussion of rape and sexual assault.

Earlier this week, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was found guilty this past May of raping two women in the early 2000s.

Several days ago, it was revealed that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote separate letters of support for leniency ahead of Danny's sentencing.

In his letter, Ashton referred to Danny as a "role model" and said he did "not believe [Danny] is an ongoing harm to society," ultimately asking that Danny receive a lesser sentence because "having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself."

The backlash has been swift. In what could be interpreted as a response to Ashton and Mila's gesture, Topher Grace's wife Ashley posted on IG, “To every rape victim that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention what is going to happen to the RAPIST…I see you.”

In a subsequent apology video with Mila, Ashton explained that the letters were requested by Danny's family to "represent the person that we knew for 25 years" and "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way."

In light of their actions, however, people are revisiting past comments made by Ashton that have not aged well.

One specific instance being revisited is a clip from a 2003 episode of Punk'd that featured Hilary Duff.

MTV, @princess_antifa / Via Twitter: @princess_antifa

In the clip, Ashton makes mention of how Hilary was 15 years old at the time of filming.

"Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire," Ashton says in the clip. "She also has an album out. She's going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen."

"And she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18."

"Along with the Olsen twins," he added.

Obviously, none of that was ever OK to say to begin with — and now, in light of Ashton's recent actions, it seems even worse. Here's some of the internet's reactions:

We'll let you know if Ashton — or Hilary — have anything to say about this clip resurfacing.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.