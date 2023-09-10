People Are Reacting To An Unearthed Clip Of Ashton Kutcher Talking About "Waiting For" Hilary Duff To Turn 18

Browse links
"It’s not normal to express desire for a child to age quickly so you can sleep with them."
to all the people telling on themselves, it’s not normal to express desire for a child to age quickly so you can sleep with them, plz guzzle a gallon of milk after it’s been in the sun for two weeks thank u— riley (@princess_antifa) September 9, 2023
This was one of the norms back in the late 90’s/early 2000’s. it’s really weird looking back on how people weren’t shy about finding a minor attractive. I remember there was a website that counted down to the Olsen twins 18th birthday.— E_Manny (@Manny0926) September 9, 2023
Okay so imagine being an underage girl in Hollywood…this is just a sneak peek of what you are surrounded by and how you are viewed/treated. https://t.co/dmyFO1aksX— Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) September 9, 2023
The huge social leap from the 2000's to now is staggering....saying shit like this was no biggie back then https://t.co/nUzQ3TISnM— Anthony (@AnthonyGSupreme) September 10, 2023
wait a damn minute. ashton played the boyfriend of hilary’s older sister in cheaper by the dozen. so the whole time they were shooting (when hillary was 16) he was lusting after her? as a 25 year old???? https://t.co/lmY9j4SKuN— rizzie mcguire (@daniellecanyell) September 9, 2023
what makes this even more nauseating is in 2002/2003, a 24 or 25 year old ashton kutcher worked with a 15 or 16 year old hilary duff on the set of cheaper by the dozen. him then going on to say this… i don’t have a single positive thing to say about ashton kutcher https://t.co/FV5KNeznkT— sk (@kirkxxs) September 9, 2023
oh he’s disgusting https://t.co/NCzR1XXova— bethany (@fiImgal) September 9, 2023
This is why I’m distrusting of mfers that talk about the “legal age” like it’s some absolute moral pass. Because you know those dudes (and it’s almost always cis dudes) would immediately go after 14-16 year olds if the law allowed it. And most of them do it regardless https://t.co/6UHn6Sj51P— Vonté ZX Advent (@NepSwirlRedux) September 9, 2023
mtv recorded this and put it on tv as if this was a perfectly normal way to talk about children 🙂 when we complain about how long it took to get r kelly out of here we should really take a look at the predatory media environment these companies fostered at the time too https://t.co/e7AflXsq3C— tired med student (@badmethodology) September 9, 2023
I remember watching these shows as a kid, and some things they would say would make me uncomfortable. But I was always told as a kid that I was overly sensitive and as I’ve gotten older it’s become clear to me that I was right and some grown adults were just weird and creepy https://t.co/vq3pIV5WUK— Danielle Gold (@daniellegold_) September 10, 2023
the amount of “countdown to 18” clocks there were on underage child actors in the 2000s is sickening to think about https://t.co/yj6R8fDROo— frankenstein’s monster apologist✨ (@maryswraith) September 9, 2023
Funny that for years the narrative was Topher Grace was a dick because he left That ‘70s Show for a movie career and wasn’t close with the rest of the cast (a scientologist, scientologist rapist, 4 rapist apologists, and a guy who dated a bunch of 17 year olds in his mid-20s). https://t.co/sGYIzPiwsB— Matt Ray (@Matt__Ray) September 9, 2023