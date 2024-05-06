    Here's The Red Carpet Looks From 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, And Anna Wintour

    They have arrived.

    The 2024 Met Gala is in full swing, folks.

    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    In case you didn't already know, there are several co-chairs at the Met Gala every year, alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. The Met announced who they were back in February in the cute IG post below:

    So, what did they wear to the big event? Commence the rundown:

    Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth in a white suit and black shoes flashing a peace sign at an event
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

    Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Chris Hemsworth in a white suit and black shoes stands next to Elsa Pataky wearing a golden gown and tiara
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Zendaya

    Zendaya wearing a structured, ocean-inspired couture gown at an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Zendaya in elaborate blue-toned gown with ruffled details and headpiece, posing on a staircase at an event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Zendaya in an avant-garde blue outfit with photographers in the background
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Zendaya and Law Roach

    Closeup of Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez in a beaded, sheer gown with photographers in the background
    Getty Images
    Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala
    Getty Images

    Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez

    Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Bad Bunny

    Bad Bunny in a pinstripe suit with red stripe on trousers and oversized hat at event with photographers in background
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
    Bad Bunny in avant-garde hat and sunglasses with a structured jacket
    Getty Images
    Bad Bunny in an embellished navy suit with matching hat posing on Met Gala steps
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    Anna Wintour

    Anna Wintour at an event wearing a floral-patterned long coat
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
