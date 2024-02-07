Now, on to James and Ally taking a walk and discussing his DJ career or whatever. While on this walk, Graham Cracker — Rachel and James's dog they had together — is brought up, and it's clearly a producer plot, and I'll be honest I don't know how to feel about this. On one hand, I do believe that there are two sides to this story and that the truth lies somewhere in the middle. On the other, we are clearly not getting Rachel's side of this story on this season since she left the show. So where does that leave us? James said he could imagine Graham in the "cactus-infested land of Arizona" which is kind of funny because Southern California definitely has cacti but whatever??? Maybe James isn't seeing any cacti near his turf grass in Burbank.