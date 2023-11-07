Here's My Review Of BravoCon 2023, As Someone Who Religiously Watches Housewives, Below Deck, And Vanderpump Rules

A couple of other things: I really expected to randomly bump into Bravolebs like Danielle Olivera or even Brian Benni in the hallways and after a solid 72 hours roaming the BravoCon hallways, that never happened! It was definitely less up close and personal with Bravo stars than I expected. In fact, I only ever saw Paige DeSorbo and it was because she was filming a promo in one of the booths. It can happen, but it's rare.

The worst part: Fan questions during panels can be kind of intense lol. I totally get we all have our own opinions on these shows and these stars – trust me I have THINGS to say to Kory Keefer of Summer House and Winter House fame — but watching Bravo fans occasionally get in front of the mic only to call Teddi Mellencamp boring to a chorus of cheers was WILD! Dare I say I felt bad for Teddi? (I did.)

But the best part: Ultimately, being in a room of thousands of people who understand why I love Bravo so much was very meaningful to me. It really is a community and it is our escape. *Lisa Barlow voice* I love that!