Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here's My Review Of BravoCon 2023, As Someone Who Religiously Watches Housewives, Below Deck, And Vanderpump Rules

    All in all, I had a pretty amazing experience at my first ever BravoCon. At times I was completely overwhelmed, but by day three, I didn't want it to end.

    Lara Parker
    by Lara Parker

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As a long-time Bravo fan — I was introduced into the Bravo world by Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, and the rest is history... — I have dreamt of attending BravoCon since its inception in 2019. But as someone who resides in Los Angeles, I simply did not have the financial resources or stamina to fly cross-country for the event that was held in New York City previously. So, since this year's BravoCon was in Las Vegas for the first time, I knew I had to make my way to the City of Sin and check it out. And I wanted to detail my entire experience so you all know what to expect should you ever want to attend in the future!

    An illuminated sign that reads &quot;BravoCon&quot;
    Lara Parker

    For those unaware — culture yourselves!! — BravoCon is a three-day annual event featuring Bravolebrities from across the expansive universe from your favorite shows like Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, and sooooo much more. In fact, per the BravoCon website, 150+ Bravolebrities were in attendance.

    &quot;150+ Bravolebs&quot;
    BravoCon / Via bravocon2023.com

    Here I am at BravoCon!

    The author at BravoCon
    Lara Parker

    But, before we get into the nitty gritty of my entire experience, I know you guys are wondering what the hell all of this must cost. So, let's break it down. As mentioned, the entire experience is a three-day experience (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and for a General Admission pass for all three days, you would be paying $550 plus taxes and fees.

    A breakdown of the cost of a general admission ticket
    BravoCon / Via bravocon2023.com

    For the VIP pass (which gets you priority seating, shorter lines, and more opportunities to meet Bravolebs, among other things), you are paying $1,200 + taxes and fees for the weekend. This does not include hotel rooms or airfare.

    A breakdown of the cost of a VIP pass
    BravoCon / Via bravocon2023.com

    But, they also offer 1-day passes! So for General Admission 1-day, you're out $250 plus taxes and fees.

    A breakdown of the cost of a general admission 1-day pass
    BravoCon / Via bravocon2023.com

    And for a 1-day VIP pass, you're owing $475 plus taxes and fees.

    A breakdown of the cost of a VIP ticket 1-day pass
    BravoCon / Via bravocon2023.com

    There are also a ton of add-on events, like photo ops, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen tapings throughout the weekend that you can purchase in addition to your BravoCon passes.

    &quot;Bravopalooza&quot;
    BravoCon / Via bravocon2023.com

    As for me, I was lucky enough to get a press pass to write this very post you are currently reading all about my experience. We'll get into the full experience later, but I will say that the VIP option seemed to be the best option for fans by far, which is, of course, why it's so expensive. I do think you can still have a lot of fun as general admission, but if you're wanting the 1-1 fan experiences, you're more likely to get those through VIP.

    A shot of the author&#x27;s feet on the red carpet displaying the &quot;BuzzFeed&quot; press sign
    Lara Parker

    My press pass got me into all three days of the con, one WWHL taping, any panel I wanted to see with reserved press seating off to the side, and a separate press room where you had the (alleged) opportunity to interview Bravolebs. However, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were whisked away before I could even utter the words "lightning bolt necklace..."

    That being said: You could compare my experience with that of a VIP pass experience, but slightly different. Fans/VIP passes are prioritized more for seating in the rooms, and I didn't get into the VIP room where some Bravolebs appear, which is how it should be since I did not pay $1,200! I also had to supply my own airfare + hotel room, FWIW! Which I was happy to do as a massive Bravo fan. 

    I arrived in Las Vegas for a weekend full of Bravo activities on Thursday night. The actual BravoCon event was held Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5, with events starting around 10 a.m. each day and ending around 5 p.m. Of course arriving a day early meant securing a hotel room for Thursday night as well, aka an added cost, but I will say that it was definitely worth it for me to settle in and prepare for a full weekend. On Friday morning, bright and early (at 9:30 a.m., lol), I made my way over to the actual BravoCon event space which was held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. I only got lost three to four times on my way over. My room was located in Harrah's which was approximately a 7–10-minute walk depending on how many half-naked men stopped me on my way to try and get me to pay for a photo with them.

    Lara Parker

    There were three different lines for entry (General Admission, VIP, and Press/NBCU Exec/Guests) which included security and bag checks wherein they made everyone throw away their Starbucks, which, for the record, we all paid AT LEAST $10 a cup for because Las Vegas Strip up-charging is no joke.

    Lara Parker

    Once I got past security and into the event, I was immediately greeted with this photo op, and a popup Studs piercing booth to the left.

    A BravoCon photo booth
    Lara Parker

    **NOTE: The piercings were not free. 

    And then immediately upon entry to BravoCon, I was then greeted with famous quotes from varying Bravolebs. Here's one from Captain Lee that I saw immediately upon entry and took a photo of. I love Below Deck.

    A massive sign with Captain Lee quote on it
    Lara Parker

    As for the setup inside, there were two main rooms where BravoCon panels were held — the Gold Room and the Glam Stage. Here's the Gold Room, which was the biggest stage room and had a lot of fan experiences in addition to whatever was happening on the stage at any given moment. During this photo, it was an "Ask Andy" panel moderated by Jeff Lewis.

    The crowd and the stage inside the &quot;Gold Room&quot; at BravoCon
    Lara Parker

    VIP passes got most of the seating nearest the stage. The back seating where I was seated when I took this photo was all General Admission. 

    Then, there was also a BravoCon Live stage where they had mini panels of sorts with random Bravo stars throughout the weekend which anyone could attend regardless of pass. I never made it there, but that's where Brynn Whitfield of RHONY lost her shoes! 

    Here's the Glam Stage room:

    Glam stage interior stage with chairs setup
    Lara Parker

    I wish I could tell you how many seats they had set up in each room, but I do not know. I'll go with "thousands." 

    The VIP room — which was sponsored by the Hiltons as in Kathy and Paris, duh! — was a room I wasn't able to get inside to see, but it also had its own bar setup + food options. And one of my favorite Bravo creators @Bravobravoduckingbravo shared that all of the food and drink cost EXTRA!!

    Lara Parker, @BravoDuckingBravo / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/bravobravoduckingbravo/?hl=en

    The Bravo Bazaar (where merch was sold, more on that later...) and the "It's All Happening" room were the same room, which embarrassingly took me a solid 48 hours to realize. This giant-ass room was filled with a lot of fan events + merch + food and drink.

    Lara Parker

    And then, as mentioned previously, there was also a press room with a red carpet, but it was, of course, reserved for press and was pretty intense when the actual Bravo stars were inside for interviews. I spent most of my time walking from room to room which is why I had 10k steps a day while in Vegas!

    For the remainder of my experience at BravoCon, I have separated it into sections. First up, let's go over the panels!

    BravoCon Panels
    Fotograzia / Getty Images

    I attended 12 total panels across three days, and there were still so many I wish I had attended/had more time to attend! Sometimes, panels are at the same time in different rooms, so you have to pick and choose and ultimately miss some. The panels I attended were as follows: 

    1. Ask Andy 

    2. SUR'ving Up the Latest with Vanderpump Rules 

    3. The Summer House Always Wins

    4. Battle of the Sexes

    5. Bringing the Miami Heat 

    6. Potomac Takes Vegas

    7. Let's Hear It for (NEW) New York

    8. Spilling the Vanderpump Tea with Bravo Producers 

    9. Below Deck Crew

    10. The Ultimate Girls Trip Down Memory Lane

    11. Livin' in Beverly Hills

    12. Housewife2Housewife: Day One Divas 

    And you could find all of the panels in the BravoCon app which was actually very easy to use and helpful? Love that!

    A screencap of the BravoCon schedule within the BravoCon app
    Lara Parker

    I enjoyed both the Summer House panel and the Vanderpump Rules panel because I love both of these shows. The VPR panel in particular was interesting because both Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix shared the stage, and the tension was *obvious*. And, at various points, Tom Sandoval was loudly booed. For the record, I did not physically shout boo, but mentally I did.

    Lara Parker

    More on the VPR panel: It was extremely clear that Lisa Vanderpump really wanted to move on from any mention of #Scandoval. And the crowd wasn't loving this. I do give major props to Lala Kent who said, while on stage, that while #Scandoval may be played out for the cast, this is the first time many fans have been able to discuss it IRL, especially with the cast literally right in front of us, and shying away from talking about it didn't seem fair to the fans who paid (literally) thousands of dollars to be here for this. That got a lot of applause.

    A big screen showing Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz
    Lara Parker

    Also, Katie Maloney told Tom Schwartz he "looked like a couch," and it was the best moment of the entire panel. 

    As for the Summer House panel...it was slightly awkward at times because both Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard were present, and they both admitted it was the first time they had been around each other since Carl broke off their engagement in August. Lindsay actually said to the crowd, “I’m really nervous, I’m not going to lie. I’m shaking.”

    Lara Parker

    As for my favorite panel? By far the Real Housewives of Potomac panel. It felt like I was watching a live reunion (which, hey, maybe next year at BravoCon, we could make this happen?). I was laughing, I was crying, I was having the time of my life.

    A big screen moment featuring Candiace Dillard-Bassett of Real Housewives of Potomac
    Lara Parker

    I also really enjoyed the producers panel which featured producers from Vanderpump Rules who were more than happy to talk about #Scandoval, how they found out about it, and if they ever suspected anything before the news broke. Fun fact: Before the news broke, they actually considered asking Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss at the Season 10 reunion if they had ever hooked up. CAN YOU IMAGINE? 

    Now for the food. Which, I'm warning you now, was NOT GOOD.

    Food and Drinks
    Fotograzia / Getty Images

    I quickly learned that Las Vegas, and specifically food establishments on the strip, were not what I would refer to as "affordable." So, on the first two days of my Vegas experience, I ended up at In-N-Out Burger (which was right outside the event space!) to get a grilled cheese animal style and French fries for a whopping $6. Highly recommend!

    Lara Parker

    On day three of BravoCon, I braved the actual food for sale at the con despite my better judgement (and warnings from at least three different attendees that the food — and in particular the chicken nuggets — were not good). As you can see below, I ordered chicken nuggets and a Diet Pepsi. These two things cost me $21. The chicken nuggets alone were $16.

    Four chicken tenders and a cup of Diet Pepsi
    Lara Parker

    I am not even joking when I tell you that these "chicken nuggets" were inedible. They were cold, hard as rock, and lacking flavor. In fact, thinking about them now actually makes me nauseous. The Pepsi was fine. 

    Is it my fault for choosing chicken nuggets from this menu? Perhaps. But I truly didn't think someone could mess up chicken nuggets. I was wrong.

    The BravoCon food menu, featuring the $16 chicken tenders
    Lara Parker

    Also, charging $7 for a tiny bag of Lay's chips should be illegal. 

    The drink prices were just as bad, which kept me from drinking a single sip of alcohol at the con all weekend. And honestly, I was probably better off for it. $12 for a Coors Light? How dare you.

    The drink menu at BravoCon, featuring $12 coors light
    Lara Parker

    The only defense I will offer BravoCon is that these prices are completely comparable to the prices everywhere on the strip in Las Vegas. But that doesn't mean I have to LIKE IT or think it's OK!!!!!

    They also had various bar stands throughout the different rooms at BravoCon which featured speciality cocktails for $18, and glasses of wine for $16. As mentioned above, I did not partake in any alcoholic drinks, but I do think it's worth mentioning that they had mocktails available throughout the event as well at different booths.

    A shot of the alcohol drink menu
    Lara Parker

    Now, let's get into one of the reasons I had so much fun: the personalized fan experiences!!

    Fan Experiences
    Fotograzia / Getty Images

    I did not even get to experience every single fan experience — there were a lot! — but the ones I did were great. Completely personalized to Bravo fans and experiences that we will not get anywhere else. Like this re-creation of the SUR alley from Vanderpump Rules. Having been to SUR in West Hollywood more than I'd like to admit, I can vouch for how accurate this recreation is.

    A recreation of the alley behind SUR Restaurant, featuring the table for employee breaks
    Lara Parker

    There was even a fake cigarette on the table... I am shaking at how real this is...

    A fake cigarette on a white napkin on the SUR recreated table
    Lara Parker

    There was also a recreation of the dinner table from the Real Housewives of New Jersey infamous table flipping episode...

    A white table cloth on a table displaying Danielle&#x27;s &quot;A cop without a badge&quot; book
    Lara Parker

    Tamra Judge's (former) breast implants...

    Tamra Judge&#x27;s breast implants inside a glass display box
    Lara Parker

    A cutout of Ariana Madix's iconic Season 10 Reunion revenge dress which I obviously had to pose with...

    A cut-out of Ariana Madix wearing her Season 10 red cut-out revenge dress
    Lara Parker

    A full-on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City photo op, featuring a bathtub, if you know you know...

    A &quot;Real Housewives of Salt Lake City&quot; display
    Lara Parker

    And all kinds of iconic Bravo outfits on display, like Jessel's gifted lingerie from Real Housewives of New York.

    Jessel Taank&#x27;s green and black lingerie on a mannequin
    Lara Parker

    There were also two massive fan experiences that featured two of BravoCon's biggest sponsors: State Farm and Lay's. First up, we have the Something About Her popup fan experience.

    Lara Parker

    This experience was a personal favorite of mine because it had FOOD! And the food, unlike the cursed "chicken nuggets" I tried to eat, was sooo good.

    The Something About Her menu at Bravocon
    Lara Parker

    Each item of food was legitimately delicious, but the chips and the tomato soup and grilled cheese were a personal fave. Or maybe I was starving after surviving solely on In-N-Out for three days.

    Lara Parker

    There was also a Summer House-themed fan experience which allowed fans to create their own BravoCon friendship bracelets. It was cute!

    Lara Parker

    Also, this feels like a good time to mention that Jake from State Farm was actually present at BravoCon with a full security team escorting him around as if he was Julia Roberts. Obsessed.

    And there was a beauty booth where fans could actually get their hair styled! The line was too long when I checked it out, but it was a really nice setup.

    Lara Parker

    And, finally, there was also an Ultimate Girls Trip-themed booth where fans could get massages and nail decals. Again, the line prevented me from waiting because I wanted to see as many panels as I could, but massages for fans who are walking around Vegas for three days is welcome.

    Rapid Revive Lounge sign
    Lara Parker

    And, btw, the bathrooms were a full-on fan experience, too. You could take selfies with mirrors that had iconic housewife quotes on it, and each bathroom stall door had a Bravo-related trivia question.

    Lara Parker

    The bathrooms also smelled GOOD. But I ended up using the men's restroom more than once because the lines got soo long for the women's restrooms. My note on the bathrooms is that they should simply make all the bathrooms gender neutral!

    And finally, the MERCH!!

    The Bravo Bazaar
    Fotograzia / Getty Images

    The Bravo Bazaar featured tons of booths with merch of all kinds. And, it was also where you were likely to spot actual Bravolebrities if you weren't VIP. They would randomly appear at their merch booths throughout the weekend.

    And yes, Tom Sandoval was attempting to sell Tom Tom sweatshirts for $110. For the record, both Lala Kent and James Kennedy were also selling sweatshirts, but they cost $65. The audacity of this man once again.

    Tom Sandoval&#x27;s merch booth
    Lara Parker

    Brynn Whitfield of Real Housewives of New York had some of the best merch in my opinion...

    Brynn Whitfield metch
    Lara Parker

    And the Loverboy merch setup was by far the prettiest!

    Loverboy merch tent
    Lara Parker

    I ended up purchasing two different items on my final day: a "Send it to Darrell" sweatshirt from Lala Kent for $65 and a Loverboy hat for $30. I don't even know. BravoCon got to me.

    Lara Parker

    All in all, I had a pretty amazing experience at my first ever BravoCon. At times, I was completely overwhelmed, but by day three, I didn't want it to end.

    I think if I were to go to BravoCon without a press pass I would do my best to splurge for VIP. Being able to cut lines and be closer to the Bravo stars would be ideal, but honestly I think general admission could work as well as long as you have a plan going in! Know which panels you want to see and be sure to get to that stage with time to spare so you can snag a seat.

    A couple of other things: I really expected to randomly bump into Bravolebs like Danielle Olivera or even Brian Benni in the hallways and after a solid 72 hours roaming the BravoCon hallways, that never happened! It was definitely less up close and personal with Bravo stars than I expected. In fact, I only ever saw Paige DeSorbo and it was because she was filming a promo in one of the booths. It can happen, but it's rare.

    The worst part: Fan questions during panels can be kind of intense lol. I totally get we all have our own opinions on these shows and these stars – trust me I have THINGS to say to Kory Keefer of Summer House and Winter House fame —  but watching Bravo fans occasionally get in front of the mic only to call Teddi Mellencamp boring to a chorus of cheers was WILD! Dare I say I felt bad for Teddi? (I did.) 

    But the best part: Ultimately, being in a room of thousands of people who understand why I love Bravo so much was very meaningful to me. It really is a community and it is our escape. *Lisa Barlow voice* I love that!

    I will leave you with this photo of Luis Ruelas taking the microphone during the OG Housewives Panel to ask a fan question because he is, after all, ultimately just a Bravo fan like the rest of us.

    Luis Ruelas on the big screen during a panel
    Lara Parker

    And don't forget, you can watch BravoCon panels and so much more on Peacock now!