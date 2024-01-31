The "Vanderpump Rules" Premiere Covered The Aftermath Of Scandoval, And Of Course, Things Are Still A Damn Mess

We get a scene of Katie and Ariana walking into Tom Tom together, and they give us a side-by-side montage of the last time they walked into Tom Tom arm in arm which was when it opened and they were both living very different lives. Once inside, Ariana and Katie sit at a table with Lisa and Ken, and Tom Schwartz approaches to say hi. Ariana does not say hi to him, and instead gives him the cold shoulder, and you know what? I get it. Because, by now, I feel like I've made my feelings about one Tom Schwartz relatively clear, and I support all of us ignoring him if and when he says hello.