The "Vanderpump Rules" Premiere Covered The Aftermath Of Scandoval, And Of Course, Things Are Still A Damn Mess

Tom Schwartz goes on to say that he does have a lot of resentment toward Tom Sandoval and that his actions impacted their business. I'm not saying there was no impact to their business in the immediate aftermath — after all, I certainly don't have access to their books. But as someone who went to Schwartz and Sandy's pretty soon after #Scandoval broke, I can tell you that it wasn't empty, and no one was complaining about being there. Perhaps this is just another way for this man to make himself the victim in a world that certainly does not treat him or view him as such.