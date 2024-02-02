35 Tweets About "The Traitors" That Are So, So Good And So, So Funny
"Phaedra’s rebuttal to Dan at the roundtable on The Traitors will go down as one of the best reality TV moments of 2024. Period." —Gibson Johns
Hello, everyone. If you are not already watching The Traitors Season 2 on Peacock, then what are you doing? I invite you to join the rest of us, because it is arguably the best show on television at this moment.
Each Thursday night, we get a new episode, and each Thursday night, I spend hours laughing to myself staring at tweets about the episode. So this week, I decided to share them with you all so we could laugh together.
So, without further ado, here are some of the best tweets about last night's episode: Season 2, Episode 6, titled "Backstab and Betrayal."
Please note, THESE TWEETS CONTAIN SPOILERS!! Also, be sure to follow these Twitter users for a better timeline, trust me.
1.
my new email signature pic.twitter.com/ZzlXfJhQeT— Matt Suber (and indeed it was) (@matthewsuber) February 2, 2024
2.
me during the mission scenes during the traitors pic.twitter.com/1bbar72n6b— Ryan (@ryanntweets_) February 2, 2024
3.
Peter next week when he has to accuse Bergie of being a Traitor #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/sWuWJRhjEW— Brandon Donlon (@BrandonDonlon) February 2, 2024
4.
she knew this was her chance #thetraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/3zTUbQnVVE— lemon 🍋 | justice for shii ann (@julienotmoonves) February 2, 2024
5.
they should’ve showed this to dan and parvati before the show to let them know what they were dealing with #traitors pic.twitter.com/CYxTO3ASan— 👻COKEWHORE COUTURE😈 (@abbyleekilla) February 2, 2024
6.
did he flop? yes.— Cody ⚡️ (@Thot_Pocket) February 2, 2024
but did he provide good tv and saved us from an entire season of johnny bananas? also yes. pic.twitter.com/7kp56TPgHQ
7.
Bergie walking into breakfast: #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/P5QqmxmUFp— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 2, 2024
8.
Phaedra’s rebuttal to Dan at the roundtable on #TheTraitorsUS will go down as one of the best reality TV moments of 2024. Period. pic.twitter.com/uydc5JdlSK— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 2, 2024
9.
the spirit of Macbeth possessed John Bercow in that Scottish castle, I’m genuinely cackling, he’s so camp 😭 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/AO2e7Tjznf— C. (@cstsher) February 2, 2024
10.
Shereé everytime a faithful is banished after she voted with no strategy: #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/oOCpKzrKDX— 💍Prostitution Whore💍 (@Pr0sttti0nWh0re) February 2, 2024
11.
the faithfuls explaining to sheree how they’ve trapped a traitor: #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/01XAHgZLjd— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 2, 2024
12.
low-key obsessed with sheree getting the shield. that woman is gonna coast her way to the end of this game and still not know how to play it. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/zCULKTpyzI— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 2, 2024
13.
“Not my Bergalicious was problematic for you” KATEEEEE #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/68lyCryZTy— he not a boy, it’s Judge Taylor (@tayausjax) February 2, 2024
14.
Every week I’m unsure if they’ll be able to top the last one, but damn. That was a perfect episode from start to finish. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/PGckR9Z3ij— Brad (@planetbrad) February 2, 2024
15.
Wait Trischelle picking up on Dan using a real traitor to throw utb…. Hold on…. #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/XBaiKmOMqy— big brother + survivor guy (@evictedbrother) February 2, 2024
16.
None of this would have happened if Dan listened to Parv about Peter lying #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/NTPJkJ7RGE— Justin-Marie Lastrassi (@JustJustino) February 2, 2024
17.
4 episodes in and Shereé still doesn’t know or understand what is going on lmao #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/MdAJ82j9NL— Renaissance (@Shmattheww) February 2, 2024
18.
Dan really thought he was getting Phaedra up outta here on Black History Month but Phaedra hit his ass with that Uno reverse! #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUs #Traitors pic.twitter.com/0wBJSnrm35— Anila's Missing Tooth (@irvingbmusic) February 2, 2024
19.
Peter really created an alliance of all the ppl idgaf about 😭 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/PlocdvbkkY— regis-su (@regissphilbin) February 2, 2024
20.
casting her as a traitor has to be NBC’s biggest success to date #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/rPbblDMcr4— matthew (@matthewsmithh) February 2, 2024
21.
Phaedra deserves an Emmy for this moment. Hollywood couldn’t write a scene this good if they tried #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/b8AkVRzmJO— Renaissance (@Shmattheww) February 2, 2024
22.
He would slay a Housewives reunion. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/orcZXo8Qva— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 2, 2024
23.
Phaedra voting for Dan #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/qdRBCKqHqZ— Zach (@ZachGilyard) February 2, 2024
24.
Nobody:— g. (@gabriellelouden) February 2, 2024
Parvati standing behind Phaedra while she rips him apart:#TheTraitorsUs #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/qmVWwZKOG0
25.
His mind should be studied for generations to come. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/2miK2wmURq— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 2, 2024
26.
“baby you deflected on the wrong one cuz you gon learn tonight” GET HIM PHAEDRA #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/Ro31wxl6OS— Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 2, 2024
27.
Phadrea, Dan, & Pavarti when Bergie walked into breakfast #TheTraitorsUs— he not a boy, it’s Judge Taylor (@tayausjax) February 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/kEvhaaxGu2