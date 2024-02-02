Skip To Content
    35 Tweets About "The Traitors" That Are So, So Good And So, So Funny

    "Phaedra’s rebuttal to Dan at the roundtable on The Traitors will go down as one of the best reality TV moments of 2024. Period." —Gibson Johns

    Lara Parker
    by Lara Parker

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, everyone. If you are not already watching The Traitors Season 2 on Peacock, then what are you doing? I invite you to join the rest of us, because it is arguably the best show on television at this moment.

    A cast photo for Traitors season 2
    Peacock

    Each Thursday night, we get a new episode, and each Thursday night, I spend hours laughing to myself staring at tweets about the episode. So this week, I decided to share them with you all so we could laugh together.

    Kim Kardashian looking at phone laughing
    E!

    So, without further ado, here are some of the best tweets about last night's episode: Season 2, Episode 6, titled "Backstab and Betrayal."

    Please note, THESE TWEETS CONTAIN SPOILERS!! Also, be sure to follow these Twitter users for a better timeline, trust me.

    1.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @matthewsuber

    2.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @ryanntweets_

    3.

    ABC / Via Twitter: @BrandonDonlon

    4.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @julienotmoonves

    5.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @abbyleekilla

    6.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @Thot_Pocket

    7.

    Twitter: @Jesse_bslade / Via tiktok.com

    8.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @gibsonoma

    9.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @cstsher

    10.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @Pr0sttti0nWh0re

    11.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @Jesse_bslade

    12.

    Twitter: @Jesse_bslade

    13.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @tayausjax

    14.

    Twitter: @planetbrad

    15.

    Twitter: @evictedbrother

    16.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @JustJustino

    17.

    Beast TV / Via Twitter: @Shmattheww

    18.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @irvingbmusic

    19.

    Paramount+

    20.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @matthewsmithh

    21.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @Shmattheww

    22.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @gibsonoma

    23.

    Twitter: @ZachGilyard

    24.

    Twitter: @gabriellelouden

    25.

    Peacock / Via Twitter: @gibsonoma

    26.

    FOX / Via Twitter: @Jesse_bslade

    27.

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @tayausjax