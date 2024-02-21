Phaedra Parks Told Us 14 Fascinating BTS Facts About Her Time On "The Traitors"

🚨Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Season 2 of The Traitors 🚨
1. Phaedra's style inspiration were Dynasty stars Joan Collins and Diahann Carroll.
2. Phaedra and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen's friendship started on the plane ride to Scotland.
3. Though they're longtime friends, Phaedra and fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield didn't know they were both on The Traitors ahead of time.
4. Phaedra said she defended Dan in one of the early roundtables, but it apparently didn't make the final cut of the episode.
5. Phaedra didn't think the "Lord not Ekin-Su" moment would become a meme.
6. Phaedra said she offered to "help" Dan before the roundtable where he was banished.
7. Phaedra was "totally blindsided" by Dan accusing her of being a Traitor.
8. Phaedra could sense people were starting to think she was a Traitor.
9. Phaedra said she was endeared to keep Trishelle Cannatella around after The Real World and The Challenge alum confided in her about her experience on reality TV.
10. Phaedra left Peter Weber and Parvati's conversation in the armory to avoid being implicated as a Traitor.
11. Phaedra declined to light Parvati’s torch in Episode 7 because she thought it would have been a “giveaway” of her own Traitor status.
12. Phaedra picked Kate Chastain to be a Traitor because she found her funny.
13. Phaedra shared which Real Housewives stars she'd like to see compete in Season 3, and that includes a former Atlanta costar.
14. Finally, there's apparently still "tension" among the contestants.
The quotes above have been edited for clarity and brevity.