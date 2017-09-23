 back to top
Here's My Story Of What It's Like To Date When You Can't Have Sex

Hi, my name is Lara, and I can't have sex.

Lara Parker
BuzzFeed Staff
Claudia Restrepo
BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Staff

Hi world, my name is Lara and I write a lot about my vagina. There's a reason for it though, and it's because I have certain conditions that do not allow me to experience penetration without extreme, mind-boggling pain.

If you want specifics, DM ME! Just kidding, here they are:1. Endometriosis2. Vaginismus 3. Vulvodynia 4. Interstitial Cystitis 5. And overall pelvic floor dysfunction!!!
Lara Parker

If you want specifics, DM ME! Just kidding, here they are:

1. Endometriosis

2. Vaginismus

3. Vulvodynia

4. Interstitial Cystitis

5. And overall pelvic floor dysfunction!!!

The conditions also give me chronic pain which sucks because it means that I have to spend a lot of time lying in bed with a heating pad and icing my burning vagina. FUN.

Lara Parker

A couple of years ago when I decided to finally try to start dating, it pretty much sucked. I'm a straight woman and it's not exactly easy to explain to dudes that you may *never* be able to have sex with them. Great ice-breaker!!

BuzzFeed

It took me a long time to realize that everyone has baggage — not just me — and that, honestly, when you find the right person, it doesn't really matter. I know, I sound like an inspirational quote on Instagram. But it's TRUE.

BuzzFeed

So, anyway, this entire story is now compiled into a lil' video which you can watch now:

View this video on YouTube
Boldly / Via youtube.com

And if you're like me and you got Vagina Probs™, just remember that you're worth loving just as much as anyone else is.

And if you want more info about sexual pain, go here.

