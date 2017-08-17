The Government Told The ABS About The Postal Survey The Day Before It Was Announced

The government told the Australian Bureau of Statistics about its plan to task the agency with a nationwide postal survey on same-sex marriage the day before it publicly announced the plan to Australians.



At a Senate inquiry hearing on Thursday, deputy Australian Statistician Jonathan Palmer told senators that his boss, Australian Statistician David Kalisch, had first been told about the postal survey on Monday August 7.

This was the same day the Liberal party room held an emergency meeting to determine its path forward on the vexed issue of same-sex marriage, following months of internal party conflict.



At the meeting, the government determined to put its compulsory attendance plebiscite to the Senate once more — knowing it would almost certainly fail — and then embark on a voluntary postal vote.

At a press conference after the meeting on Monday evening, finance minister Mathias Cormann said: "The government believes that we have a legal and constitutional way forward to give the Australian people a say on whether or not the definition of marriage should be changed through a non-legislated, voluntary postal plebiscite."