The Government Told The ABS About The Postal Survey The Day Before It Was Announced

The government told the Australian Bureau of Statistics about its plan to task the agency with a nationwide postal survey on same-sex marriage the day before it publicly announced the plan to Australians.
At a Senate inquiry hearing on Thursday, deputy Australian Statistician Jonathan Palmer told senators that his boss, Australian Statistician David Kalisch, had first been told about the postal survey on Monday August 7.
This was the same day the Liberal party room held an emergency meeting to determine its path forward on the vexed issue of same-sex marriage, following months of internal party conflict.
At the meeting, the government determined to put its compulsory attendance plebiscite to the Senate once more — knowing it would almost certainly fail — and then embark on a voluntary postal vote.
At a press conference after the meeting on Monday evening, finance minister Mathias Cormann said: "The government believes that we have a legal and constitutional way forward to give the Australian people a say on whether or not the definition of marriage should be changed through a non-legislated, voluntary postal plebiscite."
The next day, Cormann and prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced that the ABS would be taking charge of the survey — catching many by surprise.
Apart from Kalisch, the rest of the ABS staff found out about the postal survey on the same day it was announced by the government.
Palmer told the hearing that he was first made aware of the national survey in a staff meeting with Kalisch on Tuesday.
Since the survey was announced, the ABS has been met with countless questions about how various aspects of the survey will run. Concerns have ranged from overseas voters, to silent electors, to participation in remote Indigenous communities, and more.
The ABS is progressively releasing information about how the vote will be run as it is determined.
Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.