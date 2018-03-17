The Liberals Won South Australia And Labor Won Batman

The Liberal party is set to form government in South Australia after 16 years of Labor government, with former federal senator Nick Xenophon failing to make a splash in the state with his SA Best party.



And Labor has come out on top in a bitterly-fought by-election against the Greens in the inner Melbourne seat of Batman.



In South Australia, Liberal leader Steven Marshall will be the new premier, with a projected Liberal victory bringing to an end to 16 years of Labor government in the state.

The ABC has projected the Liberals will win at least 25 seats, one more than the 24 needed to secure a majority government.

South Australian Labor leader Jay Weatherill said on Saturday night he had called Marshall to concede and wished him all the best in taking on the role of premier.

"I am sorry I could not bring home another victory," he told supporters. "I do feel like one of those horses who has won four Melbourne Cups and I think the handicap has caught up to us on this occasion."

Weatherill said being premier had been one of the "great joys" of his life and, smiling, promised his family that he'd be a better husband, son, brother and father.

"We’ll just give you one pledge – we’ll be back," he said.

