The Liberals Won South Australia And Labor Won Batman

The Liberal party is set to form government in South Australia after 16 years of Labor government, with former federal senator Nick Xenophon failing to make a splash in the state with his SA Best party.
And Labor has come out on top in a bitterly-fought by-election against the Greens in the inner Melbourne seat of Batman.
In South Australia, Liberal leader Steven Marshall will be the new premier, with a projected Liberal victory bringing to an end to 16 years of Labor government in the state.
The ABC has projected the Liberals will win at least 25 seats, one more than the 24 needed to secure a majority government.
South Australian Labor leader Jay Weatherill said on Saturday night he had called Marshall to concede and wished him all the best in taking on the role of premier.
"I am sorry I could not bring home another victory," he told supporters. "I do feel like one of those horses who has won four Melbourne Cups and I think the handicap has caught up to us on this occasion."
Weatherill said being premier had been one of the "great joys" of his life and, smiling, promised his family that he'd be a better husband, son, brother and father.
"We’ll just give you one pledge – we’ll be back," he said.
Xenophon's SA Best was considered a wildcard factor in the election, but by 9.30pm on Saturday evening, the ABC's election analyst Antony Green said the contest had settled into a two-horse race.
Xenophon resigned from the federal parliament last year to contest the South Australian election after he was caught up in the citizenship scandal (but was ultimately cleared by the High Court).
He is not expected to win Hartley, the seat he was contesting at the election.
Meanwhile, in Batman...
The by-election in Batman was triggered when former Labor MP David Feeney resigned from parliament after he could not produce papers to prove he wasn't a dual citizen.
Labor feared they would not be able to hold on to the seat, but former ACTU president Ged Kearney won over the Greens Alex Bhathal, who was running for the seat for a sixth time.
Kearney told a room of cheering Labor supporters it had been a campaign for "true Labor values".
Labor politicians celebrated Kearney's victory on Twitter, some deploying the hashtag #ReddyForGeddy.
Bhathal congratulated Kearney in her concession speech at the Greens election party, saying that some had noted there would be a strong progressive woman in parliament regardless of who won the by-election.
She said the result was "not what any of us would have wanted tonight" but added she was proud of the campaign the Greens had run.
"You're the future of progressive politics in our party," she told the Greens members gathered at the event. "You're the reason we pushed this contest right down the wire."
The Greens were mired by internal infighting during the Batman campaign, with a series of leaks against Bhathal alleging she had bullied Greens members and engaged in branch stacking.
