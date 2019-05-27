The Rebel Wilson And Geoffrey Rush Defamation Cases Could Meet In An Appeal Court

Two of Australia's biggest celebrity defamation cases are set to collide in court, as lawyers for the Daily Telegraph invoke a key ruling in Rebel Wilson's defamation win in the appeal against Geoffrey Rush's $2.9 million victory.



Last month, Justice Michael Wigney ruled against the News Corp publisher of the Sydney newspaper in the high profile case, finding it had unfairly painted Rush as a "pervert" and a "sexual predator" and throwing out its truth defence.

Rush had sued over articles that alleged he had behaved inappropriately towards an unnamed female cast member during a 2015-16 run of the play King Lear.

Wigney awarded Rush $850,000 in general damages, and also found he was entitled to further special damages for the work he had lost due to the articles. The parties agreed on a sum of $1.98 million in special damages, which was approved by Wigney last Thursday.



But the case is likely to continue for some months, with the Telegraph launching an appeal against Wigney's decision on a number of grounds, including that the judge's conduct gave rise to an apprehension of bias.

This argument does not suggest Wigney was actually biased, but rather that his conduct would have looked biased to an ordinary observer.