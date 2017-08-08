Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Government's New Same-Sex Marriage Plan

David Moir / AAPIMAGE

The postal vote would cost $122 million — about $50 million less than a compulsory, in-person ballot.

Cormann said on Tuesday that the government would direct the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) to collect the population's views on same-sex marriage.

He cited the Whitlam government conducting a phone survey about the national anthem in 1974 as a precedent.

"At the end of that process, 51.4% of Australians surveyed by the ABS opted for the Australian national anthem to be changed to Advance Australia Fair," he said.

"This is essentially the same process using the same constitutional head of power, using the relevant legislation underpinning the operations of the ABS and the Australian statistician."

Cormann said that as Finance Minister he has the power under the current Appropriations Act to allocate taxpayer money to pay for the vote without legislation.

Advocates have obtained conflicting legal advice suggesting the postal vote is unconstitutional, and say they will launch an immediate High Court challenge against the proposal.