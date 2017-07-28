27 Powerful Messages About Campus Sexual Assault From Survivors And Students

A report on campus sexual assault, to be released August 1, is expected to rock Australia's university sector.

Funnell said the campaign was to remind people that "Each statistic that comes out in that report, that’s a real person that that’s happened to". "We are also concerned that over coming weeks, the voices, perspectives and experiences of students and survivors may be drowned out or sidelined while vice chancellors and university representatives dominate the press, to shore up the reputations of their institutions." "We wanted to make sure the faces of students and survivors don't get lost amidst the glossy press statements and the announceables," Funnell told BuzzFeed News. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

The campaign, inspired by Project Unbreakable, a U.S. sexual assault photography project, initially intended to show survivors holding up what their university or institution first said to them when they reported their assault. However, Funnell said, organisers quickly realised there were a lot of other messages people wanted included in the discussion, so they opened it up to hear all messages from survivors and their supporters alike. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

From 2011 to 2016, 575 formal complaints of sexual harassment or assault - including 145 rape allegations – were reported across 27 universities, the data, based on multiple Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, found. Records obtained under FOI also showed that in the same 2011-2016 period 153 sexual assaults were reported to police from the addresses of universities in NSW, the ACT, Victoria and WA. Only six students were expelled over the allegations. Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

The people at the mattress protest had a list of 12 demands including: a permanent 1800 hotline that deals specifically with sexual misconduct at universities; on-campus reporting and support services with specialist trauma counsellors; greater education for students and staff on consent and bystander training; and an overhaul of reporting procedures to make them more accessible and "survivor-friendly". Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia. Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com. Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.