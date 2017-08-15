Hasty Marriage Postal Survey Could Leave Non-English Speakers Voiceless

The unusual nature and rapid turnaround of Australia's same-sex marriage postal survey could leave Australians who speak English as a second language less likely to have a say, according to community groups.



Since the survey was announced last Tuesday, catching the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) by surprise, the government has been plagued with questions about how it will run.

Australians must enrol or update their details by midnight on August 24, while ballots will be sent out as early as September 12 (pending a High Court challenge).

Dr Emma Campbell, director of the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia (FECCA) told BuzzFeed News she was concerned about the "very short period of time" between the announcement of the survey and the closing of the electoral roll.



"That particularly impacts new citizens to Australia," she said. "We're concerned there hasn't been enough time or enough information in languages to encourage all Australians ready to vote to be on the electoral roll."

In a statement, the ABS told BuzzFeed News that the survey would be distributed in English only, but that it would be implementing "a range of activities" to assist people who don't speak English.

It advised people who need assistance to call the Translating and Interpreting Service (131 450), which could then set up a three-way phone call between the caller, the translator, and the dedicated marriage survey information hotline.

"The ABS will be working with culturally and linguistically diverse media to support and encourage people to participate," the statement said.