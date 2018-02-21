Naomi Watson-Ley Did Not Appear To Be Hiding Her Symptoms, Doctor Says

The doctor who treated a 33-year-old woman who killed herself two days after being released from a psychiatric ward says the woman did not appear to be masking her symptoms or her mood when she was discharged from hospital.



Naomi Watson-Ley was found dead by her mother, Caroline, at their family home in the Sydney suburb of Roseville on June 24, 2015. The pair were extremely close.

Naomi had been admitted to the Royal North Shore Hospital (RNSH) on June 20, 2015, showing signs of acute distress and suicidal ideation, and she was detained, or "scheduled" under the Mental Health Act that same day.

Two days later, Naomi was discharged from the Psychiatric Emergency Care Centre (PECC) at the RNSH. A discharge plan was meant to be faxed to her GP by 5pm the same day, but it did not arrive until after she had died.

An inquest into the death is underway at the New South Wales Coroner's Court in Glebe.

On Wednesday, the inquest heard from psychiatrist Dr Samuel Lim, who discharged Naomi on June 22, 2015. He usually worked at the hospital's inpatient unit, and was covering a shift at PECC at the time he treated Naomi, where she told him she was feeling better and had no more suicidal ideation.

Lim told the inquest that in this conversation, Naomi did not show typical signs that she was being dishonest about her state of mind.



“That possibility is always across our mind,” he said, adding that Naomi was “warm and reactive” and seemed to be saying how she honestly felt.



Lim was also asked about evidence given by nurse Caitlin Starkey on Monday, who spoke to Naomi in a follow-up community mental health care phone call the day before she died.

Starkey testified that Naomi had sounded well and had a "bright and friendly" voice. Naomi had said her mood remained flat, and she was not experiencing suicidal ideation other than fleeting thoughts with no desire to act, Starkey said.

Lim said the fact Naomi had admitted to Starkey that her mood remained flat and she was having fleeting suicidal thoughts suggested she was being truthful.

"I would assume [someone trying to mask their symptoms] would attempt to obscure those thoughts," he said.