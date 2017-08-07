The Liberal Party Has Overwhelmingly Decided To Keep Its Plebiscite Policy

The Liberal Party has voted overwhelmingly to keep its policy of a plebiscite on same-sex marriage, in an emergency party room meeting on Monday afternoon.

The party determined it would try again to get the plebiscite policy through the Senate, with a postal vote as a potential back up option if that fails.

The meeting comes after weeks of heightened discussion on the issue, which has plagued the government as a near-constant distraction from its agenda.

The Labor, Greens and crossbench senators that voted down the plebiscite in the Senate last November, have signalled their votes have not changed, indicating the policy would likely be defeated a second time.

The postal vote has been proposed as a way to circumvent having to pass legislation through the Senate — but it would be subject to at least two immediate High Court challenges from advocates who have obtained legal advice it may not be constitutional.



Monday's emergency meeting was called after a group of five government backbenchers — MPs Tim Wilson Trent Zimmerman, Trevor Evans and Warren Entsch, and senator Dean Smith — launched a push for the government to overturn its plebiscite policy and hold a free vote on same-sex marriage.



The group of five, dubbed the Marriage Rebels, released a draft bill for same-sex marriage on Sunday evening and called for the government to break the political stalemate.

"This is about real people’s lives," Entsch said in the draft bill. "LGBTI people are our brothers and sisters, friends and work colleagues. They just want the same dignity as everyone else in their families. Let’s just do this."

