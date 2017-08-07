The Liberal Party Has Overwhelmingly Decided To Keep Its Plebiscite Policy

The Liberal Party has voted overwhelmingly to keep its policy of a plebiscite on same-sex marriage, in an emergency party room meeting on Monday afternoon.
The party determined it would try again to get the plebiscite policy through the Senate, with a postal vote as a potential back up option if that fails.
The meeting comes after weeks of heightened discussion on the issue, which has plagued the government as a near-constant distraction from its agenda.
The Labor, Greens and crossbench senators that voted down the plebiscite in the Senate last November, have signalled their votes have not changed, indicating the policy would likely be defeated a second time.
The postal vote has been proposed as a way to circumvent having to pass legislation through the Senate — but it would be subject to at least two immediate High Court challenges from advocates who have obtained legal advice it may not be constitutional.
Monday's emergency meeting was called after a group of five government backbenchers — MPs Tim Wilson Trent Zimmerman, Trevor Evans and Warren Entsch, and senator Dean Smith — launched a push for the government to overturn its plebiscite policy and hold a free vote on same-sex marriage.
The group of five, dubbed the Marriage Rebels, released a draft bill for same-sex marriage on Sunday evening and called for the government to break the political stalemate.
"This is about real people’s lives," Entsch said in the draft bill. "LGBTI people are our brothers and sisters, friends and work colleagues. They just want the same dignity as everyone else in their families. Let’s just do this."
The plebiscite policy initially came out of a six-hour emergency joint partyroom meeting called by then prime minister Tony Abbott in August, 2015.
Although Turnbull, the current PM, argued against the plebiscite at the time — instead advocating a free vote — he was forced to adopt the policy when he became prime minister in September that year.
The government took the plebiscite to the 2016 election and attempted to pass it through the parliament, but it was defeated in the Senate in November 2016.
The reasons for voting it down included the $160 million price tag; the fact the vote would not be binding on the parliament; the negative effects of an ugly debate on LGBTI people; and the question of why Australia would have a national vote on same-sex marriage, but no other contentious piece of policy.
The postal plebiscite idea has been roundly criticised by same-sex marriage advocates as being worse than the original plebiscite. Last month, election experts told BuzzFeed News it would likely overstate the opposition to same-sex marriage in the electorate.
Director of the Human Rights Law Centre and co-chair of The Equality Campaign, Anna Brown, listed a number of flaws of the vote on Monday:
"A postal plebiscite cannot ensure compulsory voting. It won’t have the same privacy and procedural safeguards as a federal election. It would skew in favour of older, conservative voters and not reflect the views of young Australians or Australians in remote areas or overseas.
"The usual controls on campaigning and advertising in place for elections and referenda, and proposed by the government in the failed plebiscite bill, would not be in place for a postal plebiscite."
Prior to the meeting, anti-same-sex marriage groups called for the government to keep its election promise of a national vote on the issue.
More to come.
