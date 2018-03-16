No, You Still Can't See The Secret Letters From When The Governor-General Sacked The PM

Letters that would reveal how much Queen Elizabeth II knew in the lead-up to the dramatic dismissal of the Whitlam government in 1975 will remain hidden from the public, a court has ruled.
In a Federal Court judgment on Friday, Justice John Griffiths dismissed a bid for the letters from professor Jenny Hocking, who has been fighting for them on the basis that Australians should have the "full story" of the downfall of former prime minister Gough Whitlam.
Known as the "Palace Letters", the correspondence includes a number of letters and telegrams exchanged between governor-general Sir John Kerr and Buckingham Palace in the mid-1970s.
They were given to the National Archives of Australia in 1978 under the agreement that they would be kept private until at least 2037, and thereafter only released with the consent of the Queen's private secretary and the governor-general's official secretary, the judgment reads.
In 1991, the date of possible release was amended to 2027.
In the ruling in Sydney on Friday afternoon, Griffiths said the records related to "one of the most controversial and tumultuous events in the modern history of the nation".
Griffiths ruled that the correspondence was the personal property of Kerr and did not belong to the Commonwealth for a number of reasons, including the language used by Kerr in a letter to the Queen's private secretary Martin Charteris, that suggested he viewed the papers as his personal property.
He also cited past examples of how governors-general dealt with correspondence to the Queen.
Griffiths dismissed the application and noted that the parties had agreed no costs order would be made in the event that Hocking was unsuccessful.
The correspondence spans from August 15, 1974 to December 5, 1977 — a time period that includes the events of November 1975, known as The Dismissal, in which Kerr sacked Whitlam as prime minister and installed Malcolm Fraser as caretaker PM in his place, following the Fraser opposition blocking supply to the government.
Fraser immediately called an election and won a majority.
Hocking, a historian who has authored a book about The Dismissal and a biography of Whitlam, described the letters as the "missing piece of the puzzle" of one of the biggest controversies in Australian political history.
"Australians have a right to know their own history and the full story of the
dismissal of the Whitlam government," she said, prior to the judgment on Friday.
Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.