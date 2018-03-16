No, You Still Can't See The Secret Letters From When The Governor-General Sacked The PM

Letters that would reveal how much Queen Elizabeth II knew in the lead-up to the dramatic dismissal of the Whitlam government in 1975 will remain hidden from the public, a court has ruled.



In a Federal Court judgment on Friday, Justice John Griffiths dismissed a bid for the letters from professor Jenny Hocking, who has been fighting for them on the basis that Australians should have the "full story" of the downfall of former prime minister Gough Whitlam.

Known as the "Palace Letters", the correspondence includes a number of letters and telegrams exchanged between governor-general Sir John Kerr and Buckingham Palace in the mid-1970s.

They were given to the National Archives of Australia in 1978 under the agreement that they would be kept private until at least 2037, and thereafter only released with the consent of the Queen's private secretary and the governor-general's official secretary, the judgment reads.

In 1991, the date of possible release was amended to 2027.



In the ruling in Sydney on Friday afternoon, Griffiths said the records related to "one of the most controversial and tumultuous events in the modern history of the nation".



Griffiths ruled that the correspondence was the personal property of Kerr and did not belong to the Commonwealth for a number of reasons, including the language used by Kerr in a letter to the Queen's private secretary Martin Charteris, that suggested he viewed the papers as his personal property.

He also cited past examples of how governors-general dealt with correspondence to the Queen.