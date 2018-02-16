 back to top
Literally Just 23 Tweets About The Ban On Sex Between Politicians And Their Staffers

#BonkBan was trending immediately.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Gina Rushton
Gina Rushton
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

For the past week and a half, Australia has been talking about deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce's affair with his former staffer, Vikki Campion.

And then on Thursday afternoon... the prime minister made an announcement: the #bonkban was on.

After somberly outlining that the deputy PM had behaved extremely badly, appalled "all of us" and caused deep hurt to his family, Malcolm Turnbull went on to announce changes to the ministerial standards.

"I don't care whether they are married or single... They must not have sexual relations with their staff," he said in an extraordinary press conference.

BREAKING: New ministerial standards will ban ministers from having sexual relations with their staff
BuzzFeedOz Politics @BuzzFeedOzPol

BREAKING: New ministerial standards will ban ministers from having sexual relations with their staff

Here are the best tweets about the ban on ministers having sex with their staff.

1.

Breaking: sex banned in parliament LESS TO COME
Michael Roddan @MichaelRoddan

Breaking: sex banned in parliament LESS TO COME

2.

New signs already in place at Australian Parliament House: #bonkban
Dansplain Ilić @danilic

New signs already in place at Australian Parliament House: #bonkban

3.

Future Ministerial Statement: I am returning to the backbench so I can spend more time having sex with my staff.
Craig Reucassel @craigreucassel

Future Ministerial Statement: I am returning to the backbench so I can spend more time having sex with my staff.

4.

I'm implementing a ban on myself ever fucking a minister
Bec Shaw @Brocklesnitch

I'm implementing a ban on myself ever fucking a minister

5.

Marvellous, bold work from the PM, banning fucking without the need for a plebiscite
Rob Stott @Rob_Stott

Marvellous, bold work from the PM, banning fucking without the need for a plebiscite

6. The journo who broke the Daily Telegraph story, Sharri Markson, got a mention.

Ministers can no longer shag their staff. This will be known as Sharri's Law.
Caroline Overington @overingtonc

Ministers can no longer shag their staff. This will be known as Sharri's Law.

7.

If anyone needs clarifying what constitutes sex, as a lesbian I have the authority to tell you the answer is all of… https://t.co/5G83QJ3Bmr
Sally Rugg 🏳️‍🌈 @sallyrugg

If anyone needs clarifying what constitutes sex, as a lesbian I have the authority to tell you the answer is all of… https://t.co/5G83QJ3Bmr

8.

What a discourse, what a time to be alive #bonkban
Meg Watson @msmegwatson

What a discourse, what a time to be alive #bonkban

9.

new policy in detail
A Busy Dad @mtats

new policy in detail

10.

So if you want to have sex with a member of your staff you... have to get them a job in someone else's office...
Stephanie H Convery @gingerandhoney

So if you want to have sex with a member of your staff you... have to get them a job in someone else's office...

11.

Barnaby when asked if he'd breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct #bonkban
Ryan Hutchinson @hutchaye

Barnaby when asked if he'd breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct #bonkban

12.

Sex? No thanks, we're Ministers
Andrew Brown @AndrewBrownAU

Sex? No thanks, we're Ministers

13.

The ban would not be necessary if we only ever elected people who nobody would want to have sex with. Which is what… https://t.co/Ne0rkz012V
Peter Taggart @petertaggart

The ban would not be necessary if we only ever elected people who nobody would want to have sex with. Which is what… https://t.co/Ne0rkz012V

14.

I'm actually on a lifetime bonk ban
Tahlia Pritchard @Tahls

I'm actually on a lifetime bonk ban

15.

gutted for the staffers who only took the job to try and acquire the coveted smooch of George Christensen
Tim Stewart @TStew777

gutted for the staffers who only took the job to try and acquire the coveted smooch of George Christensen

16. Instead of BREXIT, it's SEXIT.

And so with the bonking ban, begins SEXIT. #auspol
Sally Sara @sallyjsara

And so with the bonking ban, begins SEXIT. #auspol

17.

The US is getting a wall. The UK is getting a Brexit. Australia is getting a #bonkban
Jen Dudley-Nicholson @jendudley

The US is getting a wall. The UK is getting a Brexit. Australia is getting a #bonkban

18.

I'm old enough to remember when Malcolm thought sex between consenting adults was fine #bonkban
Mark Travers @mark_travers

I'm old enough to remember when Malcolm thought sex between consenting adults was fine #bonkban

19.

Kevin Andrews MP wants to know if he can still go cycling with his mates on the weekend #BonkBan
P.McGee @pepeMcGee

Kevin Andrews MP wants to know if he can still go cycling with his mates on the weekend #BonkBan

20.

Surely instead of a #bonkban we could just order every MP to hang a picture of Peter Dutton in their bedrooms. If t… https://t.co/ccmch1WvYh
Amy Remeikis @AmyRemeikis

Surely instead of a #bonkban we could just order every MP to hang a picture of Peter Dutton in their bedrooms. If t… https://t.co/ccmch1WvYh

21.

#bonkban
Love, Dean @Dean_Nye

#bonkban

22.

‘Stop the bonks’? #auspol
Hamish Macdonald @hamishNews

‘Stop the bonks’? #auspol

23.

it is illegal to nut within 100km of parliament. harsh but fair
j.r. hennessy @jrhennessy

it is illegal to nut within 100km of parliament. harsh but fair

The newspapers all had their say on Friday morning.

Our front page tomorrow. Our 10th in a row on the Barnaby Joyce Affair. #auspol
Sharri Markson @SharriMarkson

Our front page tomorrow. Our 10th in a row on the Barnaby Joyce Affair. #auspol

News Ltd
News Ltd

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Gina Rushton is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Gina Rushton at gina.rushton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

