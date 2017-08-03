This 29 Second Interview Is A Perfect Metaphor For Australia's Marriage Equality Debate

.@timwilsoncomau tells @vanOnselenP he's said 'everything I have to say' when it comes to gay marriage. #auspol… https://t.co/3xHNFOME3t

The guy being interviewed is Liberal MP Tim Wilson, who is part of a recent push to overturn the government's policy of a plebiscite on same-sex marriage and hold a free vote. The interviewer is Peter Van Onselen, a Sky News Australia host.

Tim Wilson: Thanks Peter. I've said everything I have to say on this issue. I make no plans to make any other comments at this time. I'd rather talk about something else that actually matters to the Australian population. The economy, energy prices, what's going on with Labor's tax slug. You pick it, I'm happy to talk about it. I've said what I've said on this issue.

Peter Van Onselen: Do you like the idea of a secret ballot [on same-sex marriage policy] in the partyroom?

The pivot to other matters — the economy, energy, Labor's tax plans — is a common tactic from prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who has become increasingly hostile to answering questions about same-sex marriage in the past few days.

He's said what he can say — and has also been asked about this roughly 273 times in the past 48 hours.

Despite being a huge part of why everyone is currently talking about same-sex marriage, Wilson is in the awkward position of not being able to say TOO MUCH about what his side is planning because it's so incredibly tense inside the government on this issue and a party room meeting is looming on Monday.

Plus, Tim Wilson on the economy or energy is nowhere near as newsworthy as even the vaguest whiff of a new angle on same-sex marriage right now.

Meanwhile, Van Onselen is frustrated because everyone is talking about same-sex marriage and given Wilson's role in the energised debate, it's a reasonable question.

This is a metaphor for Australia's same-sex marriage debate in a lot of ways.

In one scenario, Tim Wilson is the Australian people who have outlined their support for same-sex marriage in countless polls and a recent government-funded study, and Peter Van Onselen is the government wanting to talk about it more.

In another scenario, Wilson is the Australian people who really don't see same-sex marriage as an issue of high importance and would much rather hear politicians talking about healthcare and electricity prices and Peter Van Onselen is himself but also representing all the journalists constantly asking everyone about same-sex marriage.

In ANOTHER scenario, Tim Wilson is Malcolm Turnbull who really really doesn't want to talk about same-sex marriage (but for slightly different reasons than Wilson) and Peter Van Onselen is himself but also representing all the journalists constantly asking Turnbull about same-sex marriage.

In another scenario still, Tim Wilson is the same-sex couples who are completely done with further chatter on this debate and just want it legalised and Peter Van Onselen is...once again himself, for some reason interviewing a random couple on Sky. (Really Wilson is the better metaphor here.)

And of course it's also just frustrated Tim Wilson and frustrated Peter Van Onselen.