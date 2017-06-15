Sections

TVAndMovies

Emmy Rossum Said William H. Macy Was A Big Ally When Fighting For Equal Pay

"To have the man counterpart on my show be like, 'Yes, she does deserve this and more' was so validating."

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, June 15, The Hollywood Reporter published a roundtable discussion in which comedians Emmy Rossum, America Ferrera, Pamela Adlon, Minnie Driver, Issa Rae, and Kathryn Hahn talked about what it's like to be women in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter / Via Twitter: @THR

Among many other topics, Rossum discussed her recent experience fighting for equal pay while working on Showtime's Shameless.

The Hollywood Reporter / Via Twitter: @THR

Rossum stars as Fiona Gallagher in Chicago-set Shameless, and William H. Macy plays her alcoholic dad Frank Gallagher.

Showtime

Back in 2016, Rossum held out during her Shameless contract renegotiations until the network paid her the same salary as Macy.

Despite the fact that both actors had the same billing as leads on Shameless, Macy reportedly made more money than his female co-star in the show's previous seven seasons. During contract discussions for Season 8, Rossum asked Showtime that she be compensated more than Macy in order to make up for the years she was paid less than him, according to Variety.
Showtime

When talking to THR, Rossum said that her co-star was her biggest champion during this process.

.@EmmyRossum reveals #Shameless co-star William H. Macy supported her the most in her fight for equal pay:
Hollywood Reporter @THR

.@EmmyRossum reveals #Shameless co-star William H. Macy supported her the most in her fight for equal pay:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"As it was happening, I'll tell you the person who supported me the most was William H. Macy," she said.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"To have the man counterpart on my show be like, 'Yes, she does deserve this and more' was so validating. And after it became public, it was a quick resolution."

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Back in December 2016, Macy spoke out about his co-star's salary negotiations, telling TMZ, "They wrote the Equal Rights Amendment in 1927. It didn’t get passed by both Houses of Congress until 1972. It still hasn’t been approved by all the states... It’s about fucking time, don’t you think?”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

"She works as hard as I do," he continued. "She deserves everything."

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Rossum and Macy for comment.

