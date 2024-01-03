Warning: This post contains spoilers!
Recently, I rounded up some TV shows that were canceled on such terrible cliffhangers, they deserve a reboot ASAP. In the comments, the BuzzFeed Community shared even more series-ending cliffhangers they're still not over.
Here are 15 of their top answers:
1. "I Am Not Okay with This on Netflix just ended after a big plot twist [when Sydney accidentally made Brad's head explode then ran away to the watchtower, where she came face-to-face with the mysterious person who's been following her] and left me wanting more, but Netflix hates us, apparently."
2. "How is Star not on this list at all? Talk about a cliffhanger. The baby was kidnapped. Who got shot at the wedding?"
3. "One of Us Is Lying. Too many cliffhangers in the last few scenes [when it flashed forward to graduation day, where the school became a crime scene and the 'stay' necklace that Nate gave Bronwyn was now evidence]."
4. "The Glades! Jim went to go check on the new house he bought to surprise his new bride. Someone shot him, and he lay bleeding out on the floor while she waited at the altar."
6. "I watched Dark Matter when it was on Netflix, and the cliffhanger was so stupid. Like, did Six die or not?"
7. "American Gods was canceled with Shadow Moon hanging on the World Tree in a vigil."
8. "Honestly, Fate: The Winx Saga. They canceled it and left it on the worst cliffhanger [when Bloom entered the portal to close it from the other side and found her birth mom]. 😭"
9. "Freaks and Geeks! Did Lindsay's parents discover that she followed the Dead instead of going to her academic summit program? Did Neal's parents get divorced? Did Nick continue with his disco dancing? Did Daniel become a D&D dungeon master?"
10. "Fastlane! At this point, I'm pretty sure I'm one of five human beings that watched that show, but come on man! WHAT HAPPENS TO BILLIE?!"
11. "Maybe this one is just too old or was too under the radar for people to remember much anymore...but my #1 worst 'canceled on a cliffhanger' show was Alphas. The show was a lot like Heroes, but IMO it was actually a little better/more interesting. People with unusual superpowers led by a scientist trying to save the world. It got two really great seasons, and the end of Season 2 basically ended up with the entire city unconscious [except for Gary], and then they canceled it before they could resolve it in Season 3."
"Never knowing what was going to happen with it is something I still think about once in a while."
12. "I'd like to mention HBO's Carnivàle. It was such a unique show with its mix of Dust Bowl-era drama and supernatural elements. It followed a traveling carnival with mysterious underpinnings and complex characters. The cancelation after two seasons left us on a major cliffhanger, with the battle between good and evil just heating up and many characters' fates hanging in the balance."
13. "Bring The Last Man on Earth back! Ended on a huge cliffhanger with all the people coming up from underground and surrounding the OG group."
14. "What about Mindhunter? Nancy leaving with Brian, Bill coming home to his house empty, the Atlanta murders? Do they catch BTK? What about Wendy?"
15. And finally: "The Society deserves some justice in this list. [In the last scene, it switched to the real West Ham, where Allie's mom was reading Peter Pan to a bunch of students next to a memorial bearing the names of her daughter and the other teenagers who are stuck in New Ham.]"
Which TV series that were canceled on cliffhangers are you still not over? Why? Share your answers in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.