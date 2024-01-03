11.

"Maybe this one is just too old or was too under the radar for people to remember much anymore...but my #1 worst 'canceled on a cliffhanger' show was Alphas. The show was a lot like Heroes, but IMO it was actually a little better/more interesting. People with unusual superpowers led by a scientist trying to save the world. It got two really great seasons, and the end of Season 2 basically ended up with the entire city unconscious [except for Gary], and then they canceled it before they could resolve it in Season 3."