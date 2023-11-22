Fans Are Sharing The Most Shocking Celebrity Rumors That Turned Out To Be True

—jennifern44d6a36a7

"Came here to say that. The #FreeBritney people were ridiculed mercilessly, and they turned out to be some of the people who kept her going."

—karaire

For 13 years, Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, and lawyers kept her under a conservatorship. Many fans led a movement calling for her to be freed from the conservatorship, which gained traction in recent years.

During a virtual court appearance in 2021, Britney said, "I just want my life back... This conservatorship is abusive." She also said that, under the conservatorship, she wasn't allowed to remove her IUD or even ride in a car if her boyfriend was driving.

A few months later, Britney was finally freed from the conservatorship.

In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, she wrote, "I don't think people knew how much the #FreeBritney movement meant to me. Especially in the beginning... I think my connection to my fans helped them subconsciously know that I was in danger. Fans of mine — even though I hadn't said anything online or in the press about being confined — they just seemed to know."