Book Lovers Are Admitting The Rare Times The TV Show Or Movie Version Was Actually Better

"So here's why the movie is better.

1. We get Stephen Fry as the king instead of a queen.

2. Alex and Henry's relationship is outed by Miguel, Alex's ex and a reporter in the movie. In the book, it was the politician running against the president and his team who outed them, which gives me the absolute creeps.

3. Alex was way more involved in his mother's campaign. In the book, he is pushed out as soon as he tells his mother about Henry. In the movie, she lets him go to Texas anyway. This built Alex's character way better.

4. Merging some of the characters made the story easier to keep up with. Some characters felt like unnecessary additions in the book. In the movie, things flowed better."

—ruchav