"Your boobs must be huge too, and the EXACT SAME SIZE. No asymmetry here! *eye roll*"



—SarahDaugherty

"As a fat woman who has always carried my weight in my belly, I get this! It's so strange too that this type of fat placement is so shamed. I work in medicine. and the 'fat belly' stigma is real.

I think so many people believe incorrectly that fat bellies come from beer, poor lifestyle choices, or from being an immoral person. I believe so much of this stigma is really about classism.

I have a big, fat belly from genetics and also stress. I have extremely high rates of cortisol due to being in an impoverished environment and being raised in dysfunction. I can't demand my brain stop secreting hormones.

Even when I have lost weight or started exercising and changed my diet, I still have a big, old belly...But people honestly believe I am an unintelligent, unsophisticated, and crass person because of where my weight is."

—mcdonaldbridgetann