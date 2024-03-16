Tell Us About The Absurd Beauty Standards Society Needs To Let Go Of

This post contains mentions of eating disorders.
Recently, I rounded up some examples of celebs who took "beauty is pain" way too seriously and wore red carpet looks that physically hurt them. So many women in the post said that wearing outfits they struggled to breathe in was "worth it" for the sake of fashion, which is honestly kind of sad. It got me thinking about all the "beauty standards" that make people (especially women) feel like they must suffer in order to look the "right" way.
For example, I'm really disturbed by how the glorification of thinness has led so many celebrities to use Ozempic for speedy weight loss, even though it's meant to treat Type 2 diabetes. Not only can it lead to dangerous side effects, but its popularity is also causing a shortage for people who actually need it to treat their diabetes.
And the treatment of natural aging as something to be prevented at all costs has gotten so bad that literal children are buying anti-aging skincare products.
And there's also the way TikTok keeps trying to turn body types into trends, like "legging legs," a term that had to be banned from the app for potentially promoting negative body image and disordered eating.
So, what do you think is the most ridiculous beauty standard in today's society? What advice would you give anyone trying to break away from the pressure to conform to it? Let us know in the comments, and your answer may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.