"He once asked Goku's Japanese voice actor if she feels ownership of all she's done. She said no and that she appreciates the character and the effects of it, but that's not because of her directly. He was in shock to this and kept egging her on to try and make himself feel better about how he feels doing the role.

Ask him about his other roles, and he's better (he would LOVE to talk more about Lucario and Crowler), but don't ask him to sign stuff for a friend because he just thinks it's for you. He put quotation marks around my friend's name who wanted him to sign his DBZ movie case. He told con staff he was tired of signing material and wanted to end his session early."



—u/NachoMarx