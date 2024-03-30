A while back, I rounded up some movies that the BuzzFeed Community said were overhyped by their marketing and ended up being disappointing to watch. In the comments, they shared even more.
Here are 11 of their top responses:
1. "Lady Bird. Everyone went mad for it, but I just don’t get it."
"I LOVE Saoirse Ronan. She is my favorite actor. She is [wildly] talented. I watched Lady Bird for her and her alone. I appreciate what they were trying to do, and I related to her with her relationship with her mom, but the movie still wasn't GREAT to me. The actors did well, but it was very slow-paced to me. I'd give it a maybe 5/10."
2. "Lisa Frankenstein. While I can't say it was marketed particularly well, the advertisements made me think it would be a little more like Jennifer's Body. Instead… it was a horror beyond comprehension. I took my sister to it, thinking it would be fine given the PG-13 rating…absolutely not."
"Beyond inappropriate, and no real message at all. A terrible heroine that gets away with everything, no consequences, with not even humor to make up for it? I'd count it among the top three worst films I've seen."
3. "Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, which should have been ONE, or at most two, movies. Jackson helming another Tolkien adaptation! THAT CAST! Absolute garbage, aside from a very impressive CGI Smaug."
"I refused to watch The Hobbit because I loved the LOTR movies so much. I feel like Peter Jackson and George Lucas are both better filmmakers when they have a smaller budget to work with and do more with writing, character development, and practical effects rather than going [wild] with CGI."
4. "Thor: Love and Thunder sucked cause of no Loki. My cousin and I had a bet on that movie that if Loki wasn't in it, it wouldn't do well."
5. "Eternals! I started watching it two years ago, and I still have 45 minutes left."
6. "I'm really not into movies, but I tried watching Barbie, and I turned it off after 10 minutes. I hated the whole feel of the movie."
7. "I found Saltburn to be very meh. I didn't think it was bad, but I did think it was boring and relied too much on being shocking to get audiences to keep watching."
"It lacked substance. And it was a sharp reminder that not everyone reads fanfic cause the 'shocking' bits were really rather tame, TBH."
8. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
9. "I would have said Alimony. I went in hyped, and really, the only good part of the movie was the end."
10. "Ferrari was a disappointment too — the most boring film I've seen in years, even with the laughably bad crash physics."
11. And finally: "Not from the trailer, but the cast — Allelujah. It was all going well until the 'twist' ending."
