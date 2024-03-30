  • Viral badge

"I Turned It Off After 10 Minutes": People Are Sharing The Most Overhyped Movies That Ended Up Being A Big Ol' Waste Of Time

"It lacked substance. And it was a sharp reminder that not everyone reads fanfic cause the 'shocking' bits were really rather tame, TBH."

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

A while back, I rounded up some movies that the BuzzFeed Community said were overhyped by their marketing and ended up being disappointing to watch. In the comments, they shared even more.

Here are 11 of their top responses:

1. "Lady Bird. Everyone went mad for it, but I just don’t get it."

Lady Bird sitting by a window, looking pensive, wearing a sweater and a necklace
A24 / courtesy Everett Collection

hostilelettuce

"I LOVE Saoirse Ronan. She is my favorite actor. She is [wildly] talented. I watched Lady Bird for her and her alone. I appreciate what they were trying to do, and I related to her with her relationship with her mom, but the movie still wasn't GREAT to me. The actors did well, but it was very slow-paced to me. I'd give it a maybe 5/10."

lalalace1640

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
A24 / Via youtube.com

2. "Lisa Frankenstein. While I can't say it was marketed particularly well, the advertisements made me think it would be a little more like Jennifer's Body. Instead… it was a horror beyond comprehension. I took my sister to it, thinking it would be fine given the PG-13 rating…absolutely not."

Lisa and the Creature sit side by side in a bed, wearing pajamas
Michele K. Short / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Beyond inappropriate, and no real message at all. A terrible heroine that gets away with everything, no consequences, with not even humor to make up for it? I'd count it among the top three worst films I've seen."

goblinqueen13

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Focus Features / Via youtube.com

3. "Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, which should have been ONE, or at most two, movies. Jackson helming another Tolkien adaptation! THAT CAST! Absolute garbage, aside from a very impressive CGI Smaug."

Bilbo Baggins stands with a group of dwarves in a scene from The Hobbit
James Fisher/©Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

justcollier

"I refused to watch The Hobbit because I loved the LOTR movies so much. I feel like Peter Jackson and George Lucas are both better filmmakers when they have a smaller budget to work with and do more with writing, character development, and practical effects rather than going [wild] with CGI."

savana221

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

4. "Thor: Love and Thunder sucked cause of no Loki. My cousin and I had a bet on that movie that if Loki wasn't in it, it wouldn't do well."

Mighty Thor and Thor in armor walking confidently with Valkyrie and Korg behind in &quot;Thor: Love and Thunder.&quot;
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

"We were right."

ellymarie4481

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

5. "Eternals! I started watching it two years ago, and I still have 45 minutes left."

Makarri and Druig standing together, looking up, her holding a book
Sophie Mutevelian / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

"People are telling me that it gets better…seriously?! With 45 minutes left?!?"

cassiebrookjones

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

6. "I'm really not into movies, but I tried watching Barbie, and I turned it off after 10 minutes. I hated the whole feel of the movie."

Barbie drives Gloria and Sasha around in her convertible
Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Just not my thing, I guess."

ropre

"I agree, even if it's an unpopular opinion, that Barbie was overrated! It wasn't extraordinary or anything. It's great for the younger generation to understand equality, but otherwise, for people above 25, it wasn't that great!"

drjk_waks

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

7. "I found Saltburn to be very meh. I didn't think it was bad, but I did think it was boring and relied too much on being shocking to get audiences to keep watching."

Felix in striped shirt sitting, smoke curling in the air
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It lacked substance. And it was a sharp reminder that not everyone reads fanfic cause the 'shocking' bits were really rather tame, TBH."

enbyviking

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
MGM / Via youtube.com

8. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Rey from Star Wars holds a lightsaber on a rocky terrain, looking focused
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Lucasfilm Ltd. /Courtesy Everett Collection

cheesyswan80

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Lucasfilm / Via youtube.com

9. "I would have said Alimony. I went in hyped, and really, the only good part of the movie was the end."

Kitty in elegant dress sings into vintage microphone on stage, band with pianist in background
Eagle-Lion Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

aimlesslygera

10. "Ferrari was a disappointment too — the most boring film I've seen in years, even with the laughably bad crash physics."

Enzo Ferrari in 1950s attire stands confidently among vintage race cars and pit crew
Lorenzo Sisti / © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

kathryna456a720b8

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Neon / Via youtube.com

11. And finally: "Not from the trailer, but the cast — Allelujah. It was all going well until the 'twist' ending."

Sister Gilpin in nurse uniform speaking at a podium, audience in background
Warner Bros. Entertainment UK / Via youtube.com

kathryna456a720b8

Watch the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Entertainment UK / Via youtube.com

Which of these takes do you agree with the most — or the least? Which overhyped movies would you add to the list? Let me know in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.