The hoax was uncovered through an email that band member Claire L. Evans sent to someone at Gawker Media and reported by Jezebel.

People who tried to buy and download their video reportedly received an error message.



The band's PR company, Motormouthmedia, denied involvement, tweeting, "It's time to state this. We are not involved in the Yacht situation in any way the idea was devised and executed 100% without us."

The next day, following backlash, Claire and her partner/bandmate, Jona Bechtolt, released an apology statement. It read, "First off, we’re sorry. The reaction to this endeavor highlights a glaring error we made in positioning ourselves as the victims of a leaked sex tape. We understand that positioning it that way from the beginning was an egregious mistake, and are so ashamed we hadn’t considered this beforehand. Yes, this was all a 'hoax' or 'PR stunt,' and one we were so excited to share. While there is inherent deception in pulling a hoax, it was never our intention to mock or make light of anyone who has been a victim of a privacy violation like the one we mentioned... After all is said and done, of course you should be mad at us. We’re mad at us, too."