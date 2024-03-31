15 Impossible "Beauty Standards" That We Need To Stop Holding Women And Girls To

"Opt out? Where are we gonna work? (Particularly, but not limited to when you're starting out.) Because 'opting out' means cutting the pool of jobs to an even smaller number of possibilities.

Black girls learn this very young. It's why my first few paychecks went to haircare as a teen. You don't have a choice when you're literally told your well-maintained natural hair is 'wild' and could be more 'professional.' It is certainly not unique to me. Most Black women have heard similar things at some point in their lives.

(Women, in general have this problem regarding their looks. I do think it's heightened for POC who don't fall within the 'normal standards' of beauty, however.)"

—vibrantorc46