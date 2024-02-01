Acting isn't always glamorous. In fact, sometimes, it can get pretty gross.
Here are 13 super disgusting behind-the-scenes facts about TV shows:
1. For the Euphoria Season 2 hot tub scene, they used a mix of CGI and practical effects to make it look like Cassie was projectile vomiting everywhere. Sydney Sweeney told Hot Ones, "They had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body. And then they CGI’d it out up my neck and then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth. So during that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throw up."
She continued, "And then I opened my mouth, and it just started shooting out my mouth. It was the most disgusting thing I ever experienced."
Watch the scene below:
2. For the Game of Thrones Season 1 scene where Daenerys eats a stallion heart, they "made the heart out of solidified jam, but it tasted like bleach and raw pasta." Emilia Clarke "ate roughly 28 hearts" throughout filming.
She told the Mirror, "It was very helpful to be given something so truly disgusting to eat, so there wasn’t much acting required... Fortunately, they gave me a spit bucket because I was vomiting in it quite often."
In the DVD commentary, executive producer D.B. Weiss said, "There was no need to tell Emilia anything about how gruesome a task it was to choke down a horse heart. Apparently, eating several pounds of gummy bear heart is almost as gruesome as the real thing... It really needed to provide some visible resistance when she bites into it. We settled on the same mature of gelatin gummy bears are made of and it worked wonderfully — right up until the moment Emilia almost threw up."
3. Another fact about the horse heart scene: Emilia was covered in so much sticky fake blood that, when she used the bathroom, she got stuck to the toilet seat!
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said, "I was kind of covered head to toe in the fake blood. And I’m kind of continually sticking myself, to myself or to other things."
Watch the scene below:
4. While filming the Friends episode "The One Where Ross Got High," Matt LeBlanc accidentally ate some of David Schwimmer's regurgitated trifle (which was really bananas and whipped cream).
On The Graham Norton Show, Matt said, "There was too much on his plate. So he starts to eat it all and he starts laughing, and we cut. We’re cutting, and he spits it back on his plate. I’m sitting right next to him, and I’m looking the other way. I didn’t see him spit it back on his plate. So, I take his plate...and I scrape some on my plate... We go again, and now I'm eating it. We finish the take. No one says anything to me."
Watch the scene here:
5. I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Series 19 contestant Jacqueline Jossa told Lorraine that, during the finale, a spider peed in her mouth. She said, "It was awful. It was literally dripping in my mouth. Honestly, awful."
"I couldn’t even speak — I wanted to be like, 'ohh it’s weeing in my mouth,'" she said.
6. Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Jonathan Frakes told Entertainment Weekly that he "once ate a live grub worm" for an episode.
He revealed this after saying that his favorite Klingon food is gagh, which is serpent worms.
Here's a scene where Commander William T. Riker eats gagh:
7. While filming the cannibalism scene in Yellowjackets Season 2, the actors had to eat fake human meat made out of rice paper and jackfruit. Sophie Nélisse told BuzzFeed News, "We were pulling out the rice paper, and it was all soggy. We were like, ‘This is the grossest thing ever.’ It just tasted disgusting." It was so nasty that Samantha Hanratty vomited.
Courtney Eaton added, "They should have sprayed some hamburger smell or something."
You can watch the scene below:
8. While The Boys cast was filming inside the whale for Season 2, it was "90 degrees outside, and 120 degrees inside the whale," and "the blood, of course, was attracting all sorts of insects."
Laz Alonso told TV Guide, "Jack [Quaid} and I would get stuck to the whale guts. When we were in there shooting our scene, at the end of the scene, we would have to get up and walk out of the whale, and there were a couple of takes where we would try to get up, but our bodies, literally our skin, were stuck to the whale because the sugar-coated red stuff would dry up during the scene."
Here's the scene:
9. While The Last Man on Earth Season 1 was in production, they shot the scene where Carol eats beans in bed before her sex scene with Philip. After a bit of an internal struggle, actor Kristen Schaal told costar Will Forte, "I'm gonna fart on you" — and she did.
On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kristen said, "Will never breaks, and we both sort of take a lot of pride in our determination to never break. I broke that man! I farted on him, he broke, and then he tried to tell the crew it was his fart because he's such a saint. And I was like, 'No, it's mine.' Like, I own my farts. And then I farted on him again, and then...I wanted to call the union, 'cuz you don't fill a lady up with beans, lay her flat on her tummy, and tell her to yell!"
Here's the full segment:
10. When The Office actor Angela Kinsey filmed kissing scenes, her onscreen boyfriend Rainn Wilson "was usually eating something disgusting right beforehand." On her Office Ladies podcast, Angela said, "And I’d be like, 'Rainn, dang it. Do you have to eat a tuna fish sandwich right before we’re supposed to kiss? Come on!'"
She also said that his eating habits "made it difficult for" her to film their kissing scenes.
11. A particularly emotional kiss scene in WandaVision resulted in what Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have dubbed "Snotgate." They were filming in the cold, and one of their noses started running, getting snot on both of them — but neither of them will admit to being the culprit.
Paul told Entertainment Weekly, "She'll tell you a crock of shit about whose snot it was. I know the truth, and people shouldn't be fooled by her story."
Elizabeth replied, "When he has that makeup on, he can't really feel his leaking fluids anyway, like I can. I was like, 'You can't even tell you're snotting! I can! You can't feel your face 'cause it's covered in paint!'"
Here's a clip of the scene I'm fairly certain they're talking about:
12. Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams told TV Line that the daybeds the cast members lounge on "get wet and then inevitably get moldy smelling."
He continued, "By the end of the season, those daybeds are nasty. If you’ve gotten to the end there, and you’re about to get engaged, uh, you’re avoiding those."
13. And finally, the Mad Men wardrobe department gave Alison Brie underwear that looked like "biker shorts that go all the way up to your ribs" with a "small hole" for going to the bathroom. On the Life Is Short podcast, she said, "I didn't know for the first season that you weren't supposed to wear underwear under them because they are underwear... So I was rushing to set — Mad Men was my first real job so I didn't ever want to be the problem person... [I] tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth."
She continued, "It was full pee... I just dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper. Because they're waiting on me! I'm not allowed to be that person here... I'm a recurring guest star, I don't want to lose my job."
However, after a few takes, Janie Bryant, the costume designer, realized Alison was having issues and helped her get it sorted out. She also assured her that it wasn't the first time something like that had happened.