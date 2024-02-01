She told the Mirror, "It was very helpful to be given something so truly disgusting to eat, so there wasn’t much acting required... Fortunately, they gave me a spit bucket because I was vomiting in it quite often."



In the DVD commentary, executive producer D.B. Weiss said, "There was no need to tell Emilia anything about how gruesome a task it was to choke down a horse heart. Apparently, eating several pounds of gummy bear heart is almost as gruesome as the real thing... It really needed to provide some visible resistance when she bites into it. We settled on the same mature of gelatin gummy bears are made of and it worked wonderfully — right up until the moment Emilia almost threw up."