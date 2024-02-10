Dorothy Pearl, the makeup artist, was tasked with trying to slow down the rotting by injecting formaldehyde into them. She almost injected it in her own leg when she missed and stabbed herself on accident.



She told the Telegraph, "That meat was old, it was rotten, it was putrid, it was terrible. But I believe that the dire circumstances added to the film. If we’d been comfy, if everybody had their own trailer, I’m not so sure you’d feel the horror in quite the way you do. None of us were happy. We were miserable."