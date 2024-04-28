Did you know Nicole Kidman has four children? It's quite possible you didn't!
So, Nicole has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — specifically, Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, who is 31, and Connor Cruise, who is 29.
...And here's Connor in February of last year.
Nicole also shares two daughters with her husband Keith Urban — Sunday Rose, who is 15 years old, and Faith Margaret, who is 13.
And if you can believe it, Sunday and Faith had never previously appeared on the red carpet with their famous parents until last night, at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.
Sunday is in the white dress, and Faith is right next to her.
Next to Nicole on the left (your left) is her niece Sybella Hawley; to the right (yes, your right) is Nicole's sister Antonia and her husband Craig Marran.
It was a real family affair!
In an interview with People at the event, Nicole said that her daughters came with her to "support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving."
