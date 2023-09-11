    16 Of The Funniest Reactions To Chris Evans And Alba Baptista's Secret Wedding

    "I JUST WOKE UP FROM A NAP WHAT DO YOU MEAN CHRIS EVANS IS MARRIED"

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Over the weekend, Chris Evans reportedly married Alba Baptista in Cape Cod. The ceremony was kept super under wraps, and fans didn't even know they were engaged.

    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    Since Chris has basically been the "internet's boyfriend" since his Captain America days, his fanbase has had a pretty strong reaction to the news.

    Here are 16 of the funniest reactions to Chris and Alba's secret wedding:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    Marvel Studios / Via Twitter: @jackvsonm

    2.

    The Cape Cod Theatre Project / Via Twitter: @Ayisha62568376

    3.

    Freebandz / Quensadilla / Via Twitter: @itsnotsumaiya

    4.

    @cutitonabias / Via Twitter: @teamsaxophone50

    5.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @cherrypoIkadot

    6.

    Disney Channel / Via Twitter: @latinahrry

    7.

    NFL / Via Twitter: @thatfangirlsyd

    8.

    BET+ / Via Twitter: @___bjw___

    9.

    Marvel Studios / Via Twitter: @suzsoms

    10.

    First We Feast / Via Twitter: @WandasAttorney

    11.

    Walt Disney Pictures / NBC / NBC / NBC / Via Twitter: @NoorAlmuzaffar

    12.

    Tyrese Gibson / Via Twitter: @nellezan

    13.

    CashNasty / Via Twitter: @baileysbadomens

    14.

    Jslutty / Via Twitter: @glowinasia

    15.

    Amazon Prime Video / Via Twitter: @TweetingAnshu

    16.

    @emperorshmingleblorp / Via Twitter: @suzsoms

    Congratulations to the happy couple!

    CBC / Via giphy.com