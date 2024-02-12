You know what they say — more money, more problems. However, I think it should be "more money, more outlandish problems."
Here are 13 wild "rich people problems" that celebs solved in ridiculous and expensive ways:
1. THE PROBLEM: On a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was irritated with her mom, Kris Jenner, for taking 10 of her rare marble slabs. As a result, Kim had to change her then-husband Kanye West's entire bathroom.
THE SOLUTION: After receiving the invoice, Kim decided to charge Kris for the marble. Frustrated with the decision, Kris decided to make a bet with Kim on whether or not she could find her replacement marble slabs.
Here's the full clip:
2. THE PROBLEM: In 2020, Kim Kardashian was planning her 40th birthday celebration. However, there was a global pandemic, which, of course, meant social distancing, masking, and not throwing large celebrations in order to help keep everyone safe. However, on Instagram, she said, "For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today."
THE SOLUTION: On Instagram, Kim continued, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more."
"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she said.
THE SOLUTION: On Twitter, Kim shared, "Katy [Perry] actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL They are just glued on!"
4. THE PROBLEM: Around 2013, Katy Perry purchased a former LA convent from the local archdiocese for $14.5 million in cash. However, as the paperwork was being finalized in 2015, the sale was challenged by the surviving Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The nuns refused to sell the property to Katy because upon researching her online, they discovered a video of her joking about selling her soul to the devil in exchange for success, and they thought that "it would be a sin to sell to her." So, they sold it to Dana Hollister, who moved in immediately.
The nuns pooled all their own money together to purchase it in 1971. They lived there until the archdiocese reportedly forced them to move out against their will in 2011.
At the archbishop's behest, Katy reportedly met with two sisters, showed them her "Jesus" tattoo, and gave them a performance of "Oh Happy Day."
THE SOLUTION: Both Katy and the archdiocese sued Dana, claiming she "took advantage of vulnerable, elderly nuns."
However, the nuns strongly disputed this and publicly asked the singer to "please stop." In 2016, a judge ruled that the archdiocese had the right to sell the property. Sadly, in 2018, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, one of only two remaining sisters, collapsed and died in the middle of a related court proceeding.
In her final interview with Fox11, Sister Catherine said, "Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."
Addressing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Sister Rita Callahan also said, "You have stolen the property of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart. Please archbishop... Do what is right in your heart."
5. THE PROBLEM: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who's a well-known rug collector, really wanted an oriental rug that cost $35,000.
THE SOLUTION: When he was offered the role of Roger Murdock in Airplane!, he had his agent negotiate his salary from $30,000 up to $35,000 to cover the cost of the rug.
Co-director Jerry Zucker told the AV Club, "It was an oriental rug — an art piece, not one to walk on, I don’t think — so our initial reaction was, 'That’s got to be the best line we’ve ever heard from an agent.” ' It was like, 'Boy, this guy’s really creative!' But then a couple of weeks later, there’s an article in Time with a picture of Kareem standing in front of the oriental rug that he’d bought for $35,000 after we’d paid him."
THE SOLUTION: On Instagram, he said, "Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet.... Wendy’s your move."
7. THE PROBLEM: In 2003, Bono traveled from Modena, Italy, for a charity concert. However, upon arrival, he realized he accidentally forgot his beloved trilby hat back in London.
THE SOLUTION: Bono reportedly paid for the hat to be flown to him. He paid $150 for its taxi to the airport, $663 for it to fly in the cockpit of a commercial plane (so other passengers wouldn't smush it), $225 for its taxi ride to his location, and $300 in tips and insurance. Altogether, he spent about $1,500
8. THE PROBLEM: In 2007, Nicolas Cage outbid Leonardo DiCaprio on a rare Tyrannosaurus bataar skull and purchased it for $276,000. However, in 2014, the Department of Homeland Security told him that the dinosaur skull may have been stolen from Mongolia.
THE SOLUTION: Following an investigation that proved it had indeed been stolen, Nic agreed to turn the skull over to US authorities so they could give it back to the Mongolian government.
He originally bought the skull from a gallery, and he wasn't accused of any crimes in connection with it.
9. THE PROBLEM: As the owner of a pig, four cats, and 17 dogs, Miley Cyrus wanted a car just for her pets.
THE SOLUTION: She reportedly purchased a Range Rover Sport, which her fur babies will inherit if she dies.
10. THE PROBLEM: While sitting in his new kitchen that had just been finished after a months-long renovation at his New York home, Gianni Versace declared, "I hate this room! It has no style. I rip it out!"
THE SOLUTION: The kitchen was fully ripped out, and quickly, a different gorgeous room was built in its place. A new kitchen was constructed in the basement.
11. THE PROBLEM: In 2021, Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "One time John [Legend, my husband] and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars."
THE SOLUTION: They presumably paid the bill, and it became a funny anecdote. She tweeted, "HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. We didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!"
12. THE PROBLEM: In a 2021 Instagram story post, Kylie Jenner said, "All Stormi [my and Travis Scott's daughter] has been talking about is riding in a big yellow bus."
THE SOLUTION: Kylie's post concluded, "Daddy surprised her." Travis brought in an actual school bus for Stormi.
13. And finally, THE PROBLEM: In 2012, Ashton Kutcher bought a $200,000 ticket for a Virgin Galactic space flight that was scheduled for 2021. However, as he told Cheddar News, "When I got married [to Mila Kunis in 2015] and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children."
THE SOLUTION: "So, I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight," he said.
He added, "At some point, I will be going to space."