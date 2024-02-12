13 Wild "Rich People Problems" That Celebs Solved In Ridiculous And Expensive Ways

However, the nuns strongly disputed this and publicly asked the singer to "please stop." In 2016, a judge ruled that the archdiocese had the right to sell the property. Sadly, in 2018, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, one of only two remaining sisters, collapsed and died in the middle of a related court proceeding.



In her final interview with Fox11, Sister Catherine said, "Katy Perry, please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."



Addressing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Sister Rita Callahan also said, "You have stolen the property of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart. Please archbishop... Do what is right in your heart."

