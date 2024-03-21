13 Celebs Who Have Random But Interesting Side Hustles

Plenty of us have probably daydreamed about opening up a cute little store, like a bookstore, café, or candy shop, in a quaint town and just living our best, Hallmark movie-esque life. However, most of us probably don't have "open a cute little store" money.
Here are 13 celebs who own unique or interesting businesses:
1. Steve Carell owns the historic Marshfield Hills General Store in Marshfield Hills, Massachusetts.
He decided to purchase it after his sister-in-law, Tish Vivado, told him it was for sale while visiting him and his wife, Nancy Carell, in California in 2008. He became the official owner on New Year's Day in 2009.
Steve and Nancy both grew up near Marshfield Hills, and they visit in the summer.
The original location opened in 1969, but Sandra has owned it since 2009.
She told the Austin American-Statesman, "The acting is to fund what I do here in Austin... In the end, I might not make a dime... But look at what we’ve done to this building. That’s an investment and payoff all on its own."
She also told Vogue, "The acting thing is so beyond my control. Acting isn’t mine. You are like a tiny piece in this big corporate mechanism that needs chemistry and divine intervention. This [store] is mine."
3. Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Rudd, are co-owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop, a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York.
They helped save the shop in 2014, after the death of Ira Gutner, the original owner.
There were several Samuel's Sweet Shop easter eggs in Only Murders in the Building, including a staff apron and a hoodie the shop sells.
On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jeffrey said, "We moved to upstate New York... The first guy I met in this town called Rhinebeck was this Ira, and he owned this candy store. And he passed away a couple years ago, and Paul and I had been friends for a while, and we just didn’t want it to turn into, you know, a smoothie stand or something. It had been there since the early ’90s, so we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s pool our money together and get a candy store,’ so now we’re the proud owners of Samuel’s Sweet Shop."
She opened it in 2011 after being cast in Shameless, which was shot in Chicago.
She told the New Yorker, "My kids were young, and I didn’t really want to take acting work, because I always had to go away. I was trying to think of something to do, because I’m not really a big cooking person... Virginia Woolf says you have to have a room of your own. I also think, if you’re a woman now, it’s so fun to have a shop of your own. You hone your instincts in the world, versus at home. This is a little lab of my own instincts about being in the world."
The store is named after Barbra Streisand's character in What’s Up, Doc?, which is Joan's favorite film.
Her brother and fellow actor, John Cusack, shares the building, as he has an art studio upstairs.
In 2020, Lin-Manuel purchased the shop along with theatrical producer James L. Nederlander, theater director Thomas Kail, and theatrical producer Jeffrey Seller.
Lin-Manuel actually has a history with the shop. Back in 2002, he was part of the shop's resident theater company, and the downstairs theater is where he held rehearsals for In the Heights.
She opened the shop in 2013, and reportedly likes to come in on a regular basis and work on the window displays herself.
In 1996, he decided to purchase the shop, which was originally called Comicology, after learning it was going out of business because the owner was moving to Asia.
The shop is named for Jay and Silent Bob, two prominent characters from the View Askewniverse, the world of his movies.
Kevin told AMC, "This was right after I’d finished Mallrats. I came into the store one time to pick up my weekly books, and he said, 'You know, you’re always talking about how one day you want to own a comic book store,' and I said, 'Yeah, that would be amazing... That’s my dream. One day, when they’re done with me in the movie business, I’ll live the rest of my life behind a comic book store counter.' And he goes, 'Well I’m going out of business, and I was wondering if you wanted to buy the business.' So this jumps my decision way earlier. I knew somewhere in the back of my head, I wanted to go into comic book retail. It’s a passion of mine; I believe in it. I just didn’t know it would be then!"
From 2012–18, AMC aired a reality show about the shop called Comic Book Men.
General manager Troy Nethken told WKYC, "[MGK] kind of wanted to turn the 27 Club into an art facility coffee shop. He wanted to pay homage to all the greats that pass before their time."
Executive chef Kristin Balark also said, "With the owner being Machine Gun Kelly, his motto is EST, everyone stands together. We really wanted to have that permeate through the menu.”
10. Jensen Ackles co-owns the brewery Family Business Brewing Co. in Dripping Springs, Texas with his wife, Danneel Ackles, and his brother-in-law, Gino Graul.
The idea to start a brewery together came to them when Gino moved in with Jensen and Danneel in California after getting out of the Navy. Jensen had also let his friend and fellow actor, Justin Hartley, who was moving, store his pilot brew systems in their shed.
Jensen told Forbes, "Finally, Gino and I decided to fire the thing up and see if we could make beer since the whole craft beer industry was really growing in Southern California... Gino and I started making batches of beer in the backyard on the weekends, and just kind of really fell in love with it. We lived in Malibu and even put some of our tap at local bars. Gino ended up graduating school from Santa Monica College and then went to UC Davis taking a brewers course, and finally in Chicago where he studied at the Siebel Institute, a fantastic brewing school. That investment of his time and our investment of enjoyment into the whole craft brewery scene really started to flourish."
The name is inspired by Jensen's iconic role in Supernatural.
He said, "The name Family Business is a bit of a nod to the Supernatural fanbase because there is a famous saying on our shows, with hunting ghosts we call ourselves the family business."
11. Ree Drummond, who hosts The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, owns The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, aka The Merc, a store/restaurant/bakery in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
Ree and her husband, Ladd, purchased the century-old Osage Mercantile Company building in 2012. After several years of renovations, they transformed it into a destination for locals and fans alike. Everything they sell is hand-picked by Ree herself.
12. Chip and Joanna Gaines, who cohost Fixer Upper on HGTV, famously own the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.
The destination takes up two downtown blocks. Aside from the eponymous home goods shop, there's also several shops, a bakery, and even a ballpark.
She opened the shop in 2005 with the intention of having it be her idea of a general store.