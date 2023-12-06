To make matters worse, the course was targeted at children and tweens.



Leslie Rasmussen, an associate professor at Xavier University, told BuzzFeed News, "We have this high-profile YouTuber selling this path that to me is a little dangerous, and to me, it's particularly dangerous to the younger viewers of this channel. It isn't probable for most folks to hit it big on YouTube because it's so saturated now. The landscape now isn't what it was when Jake Paul entered."



Jake told BuzzFeed News, "If you want to become an entrepreneur and you want to become financially free, you don’t need school. But my message is not to drop out of school...Your kid is wanting more. If they're the kid in class that is maybe not applying themself but are super smart, this will teach them skills they're not learning in school and they're learning from someone they look up to. Think about learning from someone you look up to versus some Mrs. Smith who you don't even know...This is something I'm super passionate about, and before I die, I want to make a difference in the world."