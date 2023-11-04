She continued, "Although I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company; not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that."



However, soon after, she admitted that she wasn't quite self-made, telling the New York Times, "I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform."

In 2020, Forbes revoked her billionaire status and alleged that she inflated the size and profit of her business, which she denied.