11 Awkward Moments When Celebs Rejected Or Ignored Other Famous People On The Red Carpet

by Kristen Harris

Walking a red carpet seems stressful, especially with so many eyes and cameras on you. Sometimes, those cameras capture some unseemly moments of celebs' interpersonal drama.

Here are 11 times celebs ignored or rejected each other on the red carpet:

1. At the 2023 VMAs, Tiffany Haddish continually photobombed Shakira, who ignored her.

tiffany walking into frame for a photo of shakira
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for MTV

In a viral video, Tiffany shouted Shakira's name from across the room and then kept calling for her as she got closer. Shakira didn't even turn around to see who was yelling for her.

In response to criticism of her behavior, Tiffany tweeted, ""This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to [sic] much, All of y'all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud [sic] me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions."

2. At the 2023 Academy Awards, Vanessa Hudgens was interviewing celebs as ABC's red carpet correspondent, but her ex, Best Actor nominee Austin Butler, was interviewed by her cohost Ashley Graham. Later in the night, as Austin exited the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Vanessa kept her eyes on her phone as she brushed past him.

austin waving to fans as vanessa walks by in front of him
Pema / BACKGRID

Vanessa seemingly responded to the full video — which you can see here — by sharing a video of  Malala Yousafzai telling Jimmy Kimmel, "I only talk about peace." She captioned it, "Let's all be on the 'I only talk about peace' train. Ok?”

3. While Sofía Vergara was giving a red carpet interview at the 2014 Angel Ball, her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb snuck up behind her mid-answer. She barely acknowledged him without missing a beat.

Extra / Via youtube.com

Watch the full video below:

View this video on YouTube
Extra / Via youtube.com

4. When Don't Worry Darling premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, costars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde — who were reportedly dating at the time — seemed to avoid each other on the red carpet. During group photos, they posed with a costar between them.

closeup of the cast with olivia and harry separated
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty

In one viral video, Harry seemingly declined a request from a team member who wanted him to stand next to Olivia.

the view of the costars from the back
Mark Case / Getty Images / Mark Case / Getty Images

5. When a red carpet reporter brought Gigi Hadid over to say hello to One Direction at the 2015 American Music Awards, the model hugged all of them except for Harry Styles, her close friend Taylor Swift's ex.

gigi shaking hands with harry and then hugging niall
E! / Via youtube.com

However, some fans pointed out that it likely wasn't an intentional snub, as Harry politely extended his hand to Gigi first, whereas the other boys initiated hugs.

Here's the full clip:

View this video on YouTube
E! / Via youtube.com

6. At the 2015 Time 100 Gala, Amy Schumer threw herself onto the ground in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who walked right by her.

kim and kanye walking past amy who is on the ground
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

On The Graham Norton Show, Amy said, "[I saw] Kim and Kanye standing there, just owning it, just being short and important. And I think falling is the funniest thing, so I took a dive in front of them...He did not crack a smile at any point. There's no way that either of them had any idea who I am. So that was comforting."

7. At the 2016 Academy Awards, Ryan Seacrest spotted Sacha Baron Cohen — who infamously spilled fake ashes all over him during an interview four years earlier — coming towards him. So, he reportedly just told Sacha, "No."

sacha with an urn
E! / Via youtube.com

Hower, Sacha later interrupted Ryan's interview with Lady Gaga.

sacha hugging ryan and interrupting his interview with lady gaga
E! News / Via youtube.com

Here's the full moment, with Sacha popping in at the 0:18 mark:

View this video on YouTube
E! News / Via youtube.com

8. During a 2017 event at the Kennedy Center, Kesha interrupted Jerry Seinfeld's interview to ask for a hug, which he declined.

kesha keeps asking for a hug from jerry
WTOP / Via youtube.com

On the Best Show podcast, Kesha said, "It was the most depressing — and hilarious — but also so sad. It was the saddest moment of my life."

Here's the full clip, with Kesha popping in at the 0:04 mark:

View this video on YouTube
WTOP / Via youtube.com

9. During San Diego Comic-Con 2016, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Laura Harrier linked her arm through his, but he instantly slipped away, put both arms around all his costars, and asked where his now-girlfriend Zendaya was.

she slips her arm into his and then he puts an arm around her shoulder and his costars shoulders
ScreenSlam / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part happening at the 0:37 mark:

View this video on YouTube
ScreenSlam / Via youtube.com

10. At the 2013 AMAs, Lady Gaga seemingly accidentally ignored Zendaya, who was helping interview her.

lady gaga, zendaya and another reporter on the red carpet
American Music Awards / Via youtube.com

Watch the full clip below, with this part happening at the 0:58 mark:

View this video on YouTube
American Music Awards / Via youtube.com

11. And finally, during the Australian premiere of Babylon in early 2023, Nasser Sultan — who appeared on the Australian version of Married at First Sightreportedly rushed up to Margot Robbie. However, she fully ignored him and went to talk to some fans instead.

Don Arnold / WireImage / Via Getty, Hanna Lassen / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

He has a reputation for allegedly crashing star-studded events for publicity.