11 Awkward Moments When Celebs Rejected Or Ignored Other Famous People On The Red Carpet

Walking a red carpet seems stressful, especially with so many eyes and cameras on you. Sometimes, those cameras capture some unseemly moments of celebs' interpersonal drama.
Here are 11 times celebs ignored or rejected each other on the red carpet:
In a viral video, Tiffany shouted Shakira's name from across the room and then kept calling for her as she got closer. Shakira didn't even turn around to see who was yelling for her.
In response to criticism of her behavior, Tiffany tweeted, ""This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to [sic] much, All of y'all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud [sic] me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions."
2. At the 2023 Academy Awards, Vanessa Hudgens was interviewing celebs as ABC's red carpet correspondent, but her ex, Best Actor nominee Austin Butler, was interviewed by her cohost Ashley Graham. Later in the night, as Austin exited the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Vanessa kept her eyes on her phone as she brushed past him.
3. While Sofía Vergara was giving a red carpet interview at the 2014 Angel Ball, her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb snuck up behind her mid-answer. She barely acknowledged him without missing a beat.
Watch the full video below:
4. When Don't Worry Darling premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, costars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde — who were reportedly dating at the time — seemed to avoid each other on the red carpet. During group photos, they posed with a costar between them.
In one viral video, Harry seemingly declined a request from a team member who wanted him to stand next to Olivia.
5. When a red carpet reporter brought Gigi Hadid over to say hello to One Direction at the 2015 American Music Awards, the model hugged all of them except for Harry Styles, her close friend Taylor Swift's ex.
However, some fans pointed out that it likely wasn't an intentional snub, as Harry politely extended his hand to Gigi first, whereas the other boys initiated hugs.
Here's the full clip:
6. At the 2015 Time 100 Gala, Amy Schumer threw herself onto the ground in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who walked right by her.
On The Graham Norton Show, Amy said, "[I saw] Kim and Kanye standing there, just owning it, just being short and important. And I think falling is the funniest thing, so I took a dive in front of them...He did not crack a smile at any point. There's no way that either of them had any idea who I am. So that was comforting."
7. At the 2016 Academy Awards, Ryan Seacrest spotted Sacha Baron Cohen — who infamously spilled fake ashes all over him during an interview four years earlier — coming towards him. So, he reportedly just told Sacha, "No."
Hower, Sacha later interrupted Ryan's interview with Lady Gaga.
Here's the full moment, with Sacha popping in at the 0:18 mark:
8. During a 2017 event at the Kennedy Center, Kesha interrupted Jerry Seinfeld's interview to ask for a hug, which he declined.
On the Best Show podcast, Kesha said, "It was the most depressing — and hilarious — but also so sad. It was the saddest moment of my life."