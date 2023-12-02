Skip To Content
The Y2K Trend Isn't Going Anywhere, So Here Are 16 Celeb Looks From 2004 That Still Hold Up

It wasn't all shrugs and mismatched neon.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

The early '00s was definitely a, um, wild time for red carpet fashion.

3 different celebrities wearing colorful mismatched outfits at events
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Lately, it seems like Y2K fashion has been everywhere, even on the red carpet.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

I have a feeling the trend is only going to continue in the new year, so here are 16 celeb red carpet looks from 2004 that I think will still hold up going into 2024:

1. Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes dress was utterly timeless.

she&#x27;s wearing a long gown with a buckle across the chest&#x27;s cut out
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

2. This suit that Angelina Jolie wore to the Shrek 2 premiere at the Cannes Film Festival was so stunning.

her in a suit on the red carpet
Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Via Getty

3. I'd love to see Beyoncé pull this absolutely gorgeous Grammys gown out of her archives.

it&#x27;&#x27;s a strapless gown with a belted pleat and she&#x27;s got a large jeweled necklace
Gregg Deguire / WireImage for NARAS / Via Getty

4. At the America's Next Top Model finale party, Tyra Banks's look was so unique and cool.

she&#x27;s wearing a long body-tight dress with a mermaid silhouette
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

5. Scarlett Johansson's BRIT Awards look and Britney Spears's Cannes look would be right at home on The Eras Tour.

Steve Finn / Getty Images, Pascal Guyot / AFP via Getty Images

6. Kaley Cuoco was pretty in pink at the People's Choice Awards.

the dress is long and drapey
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Via Getty

7. Eva Longoria dressed sleek and sophisticated for the Fashion Group International's 21st Annual Night Of Stars.

it&#x27;s a sprakly spaghetti-strapped dress with
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

8. The sweet, princess-y style of Jessica Simpson's dress from the Latin Grammys is honestly overdue for a comeback.

it&#x27;s a strapless midi dress with a full skirt
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage for NARAS / Via Getty

9. At Spike TV's Video Game Awards 2004, Bai Ling wore a simple but cute lime green dress that I could totally see a Gen Z star like Olivia Rodrigo or Madison Beer emulating.

she&#x27;s wearing a short layered dress with spaghetti straps and a deep v neckline
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for Nickelodeon Magazine

10. Uma Thurman's Golden Globes gown gave mermaid-y, "Lavender Haze" vibes.

the dress is long with a slight train and has cascading layers in the front
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

11. This silvery mini dress Devon Aoki wore to Outfest 2004: The 22nd LA Gay and Lesbian Film Festival would look right at home on a 2024 red carpet.

it&#x27;s a strapless dress with fabric gathered to the center for a belted look
Mark Mainz / Getty Images

12. Queen Latifah's Golden Globes look was simply classic.

she&#x27;s wearing a long spaghetti-strapped dress
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

13. Debra Messing looked like a ren faire princess at the SAG Awards.

she&#x27;s wearing a long empire boho dress
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

14. I'm still obsessed with the beachy vibes of Mary-Kate Olsen's look from the New York Minute premiere.

she&#x27;s wearing a shorter lacy dress with long layered necklaces
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

15. Nicole Richie's Teen Choice Awards look embodied the coquette aesthetic nearly 20 years before it was a thing.

she&#x27;s wearing a sleeveless lacy midi dress
Kmazur / WireImage / Via Getty

16. And finally, Lacey Chabert's dress from the Mean Girls premiere was so cute (and so fetch), and I really hope one of the Mean Girls (2024) leads recreates it.

she&#x27;s wearing a long dress with gold details
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Which of these 2004 red carpet looks is your favorite? Which current celeb do you think should wear an updated version of it on the red carpet in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments!