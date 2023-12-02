The early '00s was definitely a, um, wild time for red carpet fashion.
I have a feeling the trend is only going to continue in the new year, so here are 16 celeb red carpet looks from 2004 that I think will still hold up going into 2024:
3.
I'd love to see Beyoncé pull this absolutely gorgeous Grammys gown out of her archives.
4.
At the America's Next Top Model finale party, Tyra Banks's look was so unique and cool.
5.
Scarlett Johansson's BRIT Awards look and Britney Spears's Cannes look would be right at home on The Eras Tour.
6.
Kaley Cuoco was pretty in pink at the People's Choice Awards.
7.
Eva Longoria dressed sleek and sophisticated for the Fashion Group International's 21st Annual Night Of Stars.
8.
The sweet, princess-y style of Jessica Simpson's dress from the Latin Grammys is honestly overdue for a comeback.
9.
At Spike TV's Video Game Awards 2004, Bai Ling wore a simple but cute lime green dress that I could totally see a Gen Z star like Olivia Rodrigo or Madison Beer emulating.
10.
Uma Thurman's Golden Globes gown gave mermaid-y, "Lavender Haze" vibes.
11.
This silvery mini dress Devon Aoki wore to Outfest 2004: The 22nd LA Gay and Lesbian Film Festival would look right at home on a 2024 red carpet.
12.
Queen Latifah's Golden Globes look was simply classic.
13.
Debra Messing looked like a ren faire princess at the SAG Awards.
14.
I'm still obsessed with the beachy vibes of Mary-Kate Olsen's look from the New York Minute premiere.
15.
Nicole Richie's Teen Choice Awards look embodied the coquette aesthetic nearly 20 years before it was a thing.
16.
And finally, Lacey Chabert's dress from the Mean Girls premiere was so cute (and so fetch), and I really hope one of the Mean Girls (2024) leads recreates it.
Which of these 2004 red carpet looks is your favorite? Which current celeb do you think should wear an updated version of it on the red carpet in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments!